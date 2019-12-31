The 3-point plan Fulham must utilise to get 2020 off to a flyer v Reading

Fulham host Reading in the Championship tomorrow in their opening game of 2020.

What started as a disastrous month for Fulham has ended on fairly good form – a 1-0 win over Stoke City last time out kept Scott Parker’s side in 3rd-place of the Championship table and gives them a run of three unbeaten going in the New Year.

But they face a Reading side who’ve taken more points than any other team in the Championship this month.

Their 2-0 win at Preston last time out gave them their 11th point of the month and leaves them on a five-game unbeaten run, winning the last three.

It’ll no doubt be a hard-fought encounter at Craven Cottage tomorrow, and here we take a look the 3-point plan that Fulham must implement to get their 2020 off to a winning start:

Same front-three

Although Fulham only out one past Stoke in their last outing, the front-three looked as strong as it has all season – Anthony Knockaert had one of his best games in a Fulham shirt whilst Bobby Reid continued his goal-scoring form.

Aleksandar Mitrovic though has looked a bit dry in recent weeks but he remains the league’s top-scorer with 18 for the season, having scored three this month.

Parker will likely stick with the same front-three and if they can play like they did against Stoke, the Reading defence will be in trouble.

But Mark Bowen’s side have conceded just one goal in five fixtures through the festive period, and breaching them will be tough for the Cottagers.

Get Sessegnon more involved

Steven Sessegnon has made his long-awaited return to first-team action this month having come off the bench against Leeds and then against Stoke.

His return gave the home crowd a lot to cheer about and having missed a lot of the opening half of the season, he’ll be looking to have a strong second.

The 19-year-old can fit in nicely at left-back and with Joe Bryan being no stranger to criticism this season, that spot could well be Sessegnon’s in time.

Stick with Reed

The same can be said about Harrison Reed – he missed a lot of football through November but made his return to action this month and having started the last three for Fulham, had quickly reasserted his spot in the starting line-up.

He’s their best player in that defensive midfield role and is keeping the likes of Stefan Johansen on the bench, which shows how highly Parker rates him.

Fulham look more solid with Reed in the middle and expect to see him play a big part in the second-half of the season for his side, given he refrains from injury.