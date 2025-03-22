Plymouth Argyle look set for a long, hard end to the Championship season, with the Pilgrims mired in a relegation battle at the bottom of the second tier.

Miron Muslic’s side have shown brief glimpses of life, but have struggled to keep pace with any of the other sides at the base of the division, with a drop down into League One looking like the most likely outcome right now.

That change in division will bring around plenty of transfer activity at Home Park, with a number of incomings and outgoings expected as the Greens rebuild and look to go again.

With that in mind, we took a look at some players who will be pining to get away from the club during the off-season, and move on to pastures new.

1 Saxon Earley

Things have been far from straight forward for Saxon Earley since he joined Argyle back in January 2023, with a plethora of injury issues taking their toll on the full-back.

Issues with his ankle and back have seen the 22-year-old fail to make an appearance for the Greens since they held Watford to a 0-0 draw at Vicarage Road back in August 2023, with loans out to League One also failing to bring around much game time.

A stint with Wycombe Wanderers saw him not play at all, while time spent with Lincoln City at the start of the current campaign garnered just three appearances in cup competitions.

While there is plenty of potential for Earley to develop into a top player once he is fit and healthy, it may be best for all parties if the defender starts afresh elsewhere in the summer.

2 Ben Waine

Another one of the cohort to join the club in January 2023, Ben Waine has struggled to make an impact in the English game since making the move to Home Park from Wellington Phoenix.

While he can never be faulted for his enthusiasm and willingness in the final third, the New Zealander just doesn’t have the finesse and technique needed to thrive at the level, as evidenced by his current loan spell at Mansfield Town.

The 23-year-old has netted once in 22 league appearances for the Stags, and has only convinced Nigel Clough to give him a start on two occasions during his season at Field Mill.

Ben Waine Plymouth Argyle league record (Soccerbase) Appearances 43 Starts 10 Goals 3

Argyle have the option to extend Waine’s deal by another season if they so wish this summer, but even the player himself must be accepting that his race is run at Home Park, with a drop in division needed to boost his confidence in front of goal.

There is no denying that there is a player in there who is capable of finding the net when given the opportunity, but in an age where so more is expected of your strikers than pure goals, Waine surely won’t be hanging around in Devon for too much longer.

3 Daniel Grimshaw

Having been brought in as Argyle’s new number one after the departure of Michael Cooper last summer, it is fair to say that things haven’t gone to plan for Daniel Grimshaw.

The former Blackpool man struggled in a side that were bereft of confidence heading into the new year, with his save percentage of 62.9% one of the lowest in the division.

With Conor Hazard coming back from injury, Muslic has opted to utilise the Northern Ireland international during his time in charge of the Pilgrims, and went public with his choice early into his time at Home Park.

Having been a regular in League One while at Bloomfield Road, it is unlikely the 27-year-old will want to stick around and play second fiddle in the next campaign, with Argyle unlikely to stand in his way if he wants to leave.

A cheaper alternative could be brought in to provide back up to Hazard if needed, with the emphasis on a ball-playing shot-stopper firmly out the window with the direct approach currently provided by the Austrian boss.