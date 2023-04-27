It has been a disappointing season for Oxford United.

The U’s have not been able to build on last year’s challenge for the play-off places, with the team slipping into the bottom half of the table.

The threat of relegation still looms large going into the final couple weeks of the campaign.

Karl Robinson’s time as manager came to an end earlier in the season, with Liam Manning entrusted with the task of turning things around.

Can Oxford survive relegation from League One?

With two games remaining, Oxford currently sit 19th in the table and are just three points clear of the relegation zone.

These next two fixtures will have a huge impact on the club’s summer transfer plans as relegation to League Two would be costly.

Both games come against sides currently sitting in the bottom four, with Forest Green Rovers and Accrington Stanley on the horizon.

But here we look at the players who could depart the Kassam Stadium this summer.

Who will leave Oxford United this summer?

Here are the three players currently set to leave on a free at the end of this season…

Djavan Anderson

Anderson has featured 24 times in the league for Oxford this season, making 16 starts.

The Dutchman has an option in his current contract to extend for a further year, which could yet still be triggered.

That makes his departure less likely, given the League One side won’t want to lose him as a free agent.

The 28-year-old still has plenty to contribute to this team and will be a useful asset to have in the squad for next season.

Alex Rodriguez

Rodriguez has been out of action since November due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November.

The Spaniard made just eight league appearances prior to his injury, all of which came from the bench.

That makes any chance at a renewal look unlikely, meaning he may have already played his last game for the club.

Matty Taylor

Taylor made 22 appearances for Oxford in the first half of the season before joining Port Vale on loan in the January transfer window.

The 33-year-old contributed three goals and one assist before joining their League One rivals on deadline day.

That means it’s possible the forward has played his final game for the club, given his contract is set to expire at the end of this season with no renewal looking likely.