If nothing else, Norwich City have been fun to watch for all the neutrals.

They've been involved in two games where there have been eight goals scored, and another two games where the ball hit the back of the net four times.

David Wagner's squad has been rejuvenized after an up and down season in the 2022-23 league campaign, in which they finished 13th in the table.

Now though, they sit seventh in the table having scored as many goals as any other club in the division.

Their frontline is strong with Jonathan Rowe off the left, Adam Idah up top, and Ashley Barnes off the bench; and don't forget Josh Sargent who will be returning from injury in the near future

But what about the players who are out of the mix at the moment - the ones who might want to leave the potential glory that City might find in order to gain some game time?

These are THREE Canaries players that we can see leaving in January

1 Sam McCallum

When signing for Norwich in Norwich in January 2020 from Coventry City, McCallum was somewhat of a project and and he ended up spending the next season-and-a-half back with the Sky Blues.

After spending time at QPR on loan in 2021-22, McCallum was finally given a chance to impress last season at Carrow Road, but he spent a while out injured and only ended up featuring 25 times in all competitions.

Currently, McCallum appears to be second in command for David Wagner to Dimitris Giannoulis, and it may be for the best if he lands himself a loan move for the second half of the campaign.

2 Tony Springett

The word sporadic comes to mind when thinking about the amount of minutes that the Irishman has played for the club, which is perhaps partially down to the fact he spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County in League One.

That same path might be taken again by the 21-year-old in the mid-season transfer window, with his game-time set to be pretty minimal if Wagner's other winger options remain fit.

He went to Derby where, again, being on the pitch wasn't a guarantee for him - Springett was part of a side that was fighting to be in the third tier play-offs and Paul Warne wasn't just going to chuck him in to see if he could cut it.

Another temporary move away from Norfolk would allow Springett to develop further as a player, and perhaps a return to League One would suit Norwich and the youngster himself.

3 Daniel Barden

The 22-year-old goalkeeper hasn't been involved in a competitive senior game since March, which came during a loan stint at then-National League side Maidstone United.

Barden is the clear third choice goalkeeper at Norwich, and even in cup ties he's not going to get a look in over Angus Gunn or George Long.

The beauty of the non-leagues, for EFL clubs, is that there is no deadline day and players can make moves freely for most of the season.

January feels like it would be a good time for the Welshman to try his hand somewhere else, but even before then he could secure a loan to a National League side.