Norwich City will be vying to build upon last season's underwhelming 13th-placed Championship finish, having looked poised to be in contention for an immediate return to the Premier League.

That said, the Canaries have already put the gears in motion to surge towards better fortunes next time around by optimizing the free agent market, which has yielded the signings of Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey and Shane Duffy, all of whom recently saw their deals expire at previous clubs.

Sure enough, they are three experienced options with credence that will only benefit Norwich moving forward, although what truly matters is having a strong start next term to provide the momentum that could see them compete higher up the table.

Who are Norwich City's guaranteed starters?

And that will ultimately begin when Norwich host Hull City on Saturday August 5, and here are three players that, at this stage at least, look nailed-on to start their side's opening fixture.

Gabriel Sara

Unless he departs Carrow Road in the near future, it looks inconceivable that Sara will be utilised in any other capacity than a starting role against the Tigers owing to his performances last term.

Having been recruited from Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo the previous summer, the 24-year-old played 41 times and encapsulated some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation by displaying outstanding skill, technical brilliance and an inventiveness that saw him create 67 chances for his teammates, while also weighing in with seven strikes and four assists from midfield.

Ultimately, Sara can fulfil almost any duty that a manager would typically from his centre-midfielder, and he looks primed to orchestrate a leading influence in Norfolk once again next season.

Will Josh Sargent start at Norwich?

Sargent was another player to impress in an otherwise bitterly disappointing campaign for Norwich, and he was able to cast aside his struggles in the Premier League to emerge as a star turn for the club last season.

Despite the monumental shift in quality that occurred through relegation from the first to the second-tier, Sargent had failed to display too many signs that suggested he could play a big impact in the Championship - only to finish the season with 13 goals to his name.

Capable of playing anywhere across the frontline, the American attacker is sure to be a key part of David Wagner's plans and, given he is also currently the side's only reliable, near-guaranteed source of goals on a consistent basis, he too looks set to feature right from the first whistle against Hull.

Grant Hanley

Even though Wagner has already sought to bolster his backline by acquiring Duffy following his Fulham exit, Hanley should still be expected to be a virtual ever-present as things stand.

Indeed, the duo could even start the match as the German's preferred centre-back pairing, although much of that will rely upon the future of Andrew Omobamidele, who will most likely leave the club this summer in a bid to generate funds for squad reinvestment.

But nonetheless, it would be hard to envisage a scenario where Hanley does not start on the opening day after he played 39 times in the 2022/23 campaign, all of which were starts.

With experience, leadership qualities and a domineering physical and aerial presence, the skipper should, by all accounts, be a staple of this Norwich side for at least the next year.