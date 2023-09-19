Highlights Przemyslaw Placheta, who has struggled to establish himself at Norwich, could be linked with other clubs in January as he enters the final year of his contract.

Goalkeeper Daniel Barden may benefit from a move elsewhere in January to gain more playing time and develop his career.

Jaden Warner, who is yet to make his senior debut, could attract attention if he becomes available for a loan move in January, making him a player to watch in the coming months.

The summer transfer window certainly proved to be something of a busy one for Norwich City.

In the end no fewer than ten new players, were added to the head coach David Wagner's first-team squad, as the Canaries target a shot at promotion back to the Premier League from the Championship this season.

However, there were also plenty of departures from the club before the market closed, with some 14 senior players exiting Carrow Road before the deadline.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Andrew Omobamidele Nottingham Forest Permanent (fee involved) Max Aarons AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Milot Rashica Besiktas Permanent (fee involved) Bali Mumba Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Kieran Dowell Rangers Permanent Teemu Pukki Minnesota Permanent Sam Byram Leeds United Permanent Danel Sinani FC St Pauli Permanent Michael McGovern Hearts Permanent Tim Krul Luton Town Permanent Christos Tzolis F Dusseldorf Loan Jonathan Tomkinson Bradford City Loan Abu Kamara Portsmouth Loan Josh Martin Without Club Permanent

Even so, there are still others who remained at the club, who it could be argued would have been better suited securing a move elsewhere prior to the window closing.

Those individuals, could, therefore, be set to attract some more significant attention, once the transfer window opens again in January.

Here, it is those players who we are focusing on, as we take a look at three Norwich City players, whose futures could be the subject of some significant speculation once the market reopens again, at the turn of the year.

1 Przemyslaw Placheta

Having joined Norwich back in the summer of 2020, Placheta has so far struggled to establish himself back at Carrow Road, something which saw him loaned out to Birmingham City last summer.

However, a serious leg injury cut short his spell at St Andrew's, and having returned to Norwich, the winger has again found himself somewhat short on game time this season, making just three substitute appearances in the Championship since the start of the campaign.

That could mean he is better suited to a move elsewhere come January, which could see him linked with potentially interested clubs, especially given he is now into the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, meaning January could potentially be Norwich's last chance to cash in on him.

2 Daniel Barden

Goalkeeper Barden made a handful of first-team appearances for the Canaries in the 2020/21 season but has not featured for them at first-team level since then.

With Angus Gunn looking secure as the club's number one, and more experienced options such as George Long and Jon McCracken also available to Wagner, it is hard to see that situation changing for the 22-year-old any time soon.

As a result, it could make sense for Barden to get a move elsewhere in the January window in order to get the game he needs to develop his career, which could attract attention from other clubs, especially with a loan move to Maidstone last year showing the Canaries are open to letting the young goalkeeper leave on a temporary basis at least.

3 Jaden Warner

Warner was the subject of some speculation during the summer transfer window when it was claimed the centre-back was looking for a League One loan move in order to get more senior game time under his belt.

Ultimately though, no such move materialised for the 20-year-old, who is now still waiting to make his senior debut for David Wagner's side, meaning a loan move at the turn of the year could make sense for all involved.

Given his potential, it could attract a fair amount of attention among clubs further down the divisions if he were to become available for the second half of the season, which could make Warner's name one to keep an eye out for, in the lead-up to the new year.