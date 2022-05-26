The 3 most ideal candidates for the Blackburn Rovers manager’s job

It’s been more than a fortnight since Blackburn Rovers confirmed that Tony Mowbray would be leaving the club this summer but his replacement has yet to be appointed.

While getting the right coach in place is important, continued delays only serve to damage Rovers’ preparations for the 2022/23 Championship season.

The North West club will likely look to make an appointment soon and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the three most ideal candidates to take charge at Rovers…

Daniel Farke

Anyone that has watched Championship football in the past decade will have seen Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side dominate on the way to two promotions in a four-year spell.

At the start of the month, reports indicated he was open to replacing Mowbray.

The German coach’s pedigree in the second tier is undeniable and installing him at the helm would be a real statement of intent, which may, in turn, convince the likes of Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell to stay.

Farke’s success at Carrow Road was also a product of the structure around him and that is not in place at Ewood Park at the moment.

He wouldn’t have the sort of buying power he was used to during his Norwich spell but that’s not to say he couldn’t thrive.

Last season proved that there is talent in the ranks at Rovers and Farke could be just the coach to help them take the next step while a big name like him may make it easier for Blackburn to bring players to the club.

Quiz: The big Blackburn Rovers striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rovers fan

1 of 25 What year did Alan Shearer join Blackburn? 1990 1991 1992 1993

Carlos Carvalhal

Another with experience competing at the top end of the Championship, Carlos Carvalhal took Sheffield Wednesday to the play-offs twice during his time at Hillsborough but never secured promotion.

The 56-year-old is a free agent and is said to have held talks with the club over replacing Mowbray.

If Rovers are looking for a manager that can build a promotion push in the next few seasons and do it by playing attacking and attractive football then Carvalhal could be an ideal candidate while his coaching pedigree – with roles at the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Beşiktaş – speaks for itself.

The job he’s done at Braga is impressive but there will no doubt be concerns over whether he can have success at Ewood Park given the financial constraints.

At Wednesday, he was backed financially but things will be tighter should he take charge at Rovers though that’s not to say it couldn’t work out.

More a short-term option than a longer-term team builder, Carvalhal could be ideal if that’s what Blackburn are looking for.

Gareth Ainsworth

There have been mixed reports over whether Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is being considered for the role – with The Sun reporting he’s in the running and the Lancashire Telegraph claiming he’s not – but he could be an ideal candidate.

The boyhood Blackburn fan has made his love for the club no secret in the past and would be a different sort of appointment given he only has one year of Championship management experience in which the Chairboys were relegated.

However, that should not overshadow the remarkable job that Ainsworth has done on a shoestring budget at Adams Park and their promotion from League One was a monumental achievement in the first place.

He has masterminded multiple promotions during his time at the club and done so by beating out teams with much bigger budgets, which would serve him well for the Blackburn job.

The 49-year-old is a coach capable of building a long-term project at Ewood Park without much cash while on a short-term basis his pragmatic style of football could be effective.

It wouldn’t be an appointment with quite the ambition of the other two but it could be more sustainable and potentially more effective.