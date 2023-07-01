It was an incredibly disappointing end to last season for Millwall as they missed out on the Championship play-off places.

The Lions spent much of the campaign in the top six, but they dropped out on the final day of the season after a 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at The Den in which they were leading 3-1 at half time.

Gary Rowett will be hoping to mount another promotion push next season and he has made his first signing of the summer, with long-term target Kevin Nisbet arriving from Hibernian for what has been described as a "significant seven-figure fee".

Scott Malone and Mason Bennett have departed at the end of their contracts, while loanees Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Callum Styles and Oliver Burke have returned to their parent clubs.

Millwall begin the season with a tough trip to face Middlesbrough on Saturday 5th August and as the countdown continues to the new campaign, we looked at which Lions players will need to prove their worth.

Which Millwall players really need to prove their worth next season?

George Evans

Evans joined the club from Derby County in 2021 and was initially a regular following his arrival at The Den, but he struggled for game time last season.

Evans made just 13 appearances in all competitions, with his last coming as a substitute in early March and he was frequently left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Rowett praised Evans' attitude despite his lack of game time, but admitted he needs to be playing regularly and hinted he will be allowed to depart this summer.

"George is one that I’ve had a few conversations with. He’s trained brilliantly, he’s been incredibly professional every single day," Rowett told Southwark News.

"And it’s not easy when you’re turning up and not getting regular game-time.

"He’s the sort of player who deserves to play more regularly. Of course we’ll look at that situation to see if we can help him play those games out somewhere.

"Like I said, he’s a great lad, he fits really well into the group. We’ll always try to help someone like Evo if he gets an opportunity."

It seems unlikely that Evans will be remaining at the club, but if he does, then he will need to impress Rowett whenever he is given an opportunity to regain his place in the side.

Tyler Burey

Burey arrived at The Den from Wimbledon in 2019 and after an impressive loan spell with Hartlepool United in League Two at the start of the 2021-22 season, he was handed a first-team chance by Rowett.

The 22-year-old was named the Lions' Young Player of the Season for that campaign and he remained a regular last season until suffering an injury in early January which kept him out for almost four months.

Burey was closing in on a move to Oxford United after a fee was agreed between the two clubs, but he is not thought to be keen to drop down to League One.

The South London Press claim that there is Championship interest in Burey and it remains to be seen whether he is holding out for a second tier side to make an offer or fight for his future at Millwall, but should he stay with the Lions, he must improve on his return of one goal and one assist in 26 appearances last season.

Andreas Voglsammer

Voglsammer joined the Lions from Union Berlin in August and scored three goals and provided six assists in 42 appearances in all competitions in his debut season at the club.

The 31-year-old has triggered an appearance-based contract extension until summer 2024 and Rowett is predicting a stronger season for Voglsammer next term.

"I’m really pleased he is here for another season. He’ll be better for it next year. He’ll really impact this year, still, but next year he will know what the division is all about. He’s also been over here without his partner for quite a while. Coming from Germany and being on your own for the best part of six or seven months is not easy. He has settled in really well," Rowett told the South London Press in April.

Voglsammer was a regular last season and is clearly admired by Rowett, but he needs to increase his goal contributions in the coming year in order to help ease the burden on Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.