Millwall will be determined to secure a top-six finish on Monday when they host Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

This is expected to be an enthralling affair as both sides are vying for a place in the play-offs.

The Lions know that by securing all three points in front of their supporters, they will be guaranteed to play in this competition later this month.

However, a defeat to Blackburn will result in Millwall's season drawing to a close.

While Gary Rowett's focus will currently be on guiding his side to a positive result in this crucial clash, he will soon need to make calls on the futures of some of his players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the Millwall players who have only one year left on their respective deals.

Which Millwall players have deals that run until 2024?

George Saville

While Millwall deploy a policy in which they rarely reveal the length of the contracts for their players, George Saville is a notable exception.

As per Transfermarkt, Saville's deal with the Lions is set to run until 2024.

The Northern Ireland international has played a significant role in Millwall's quest to secure a top-six finish this season.

Deployed on 41 occasions in the Championship by Rowett during the current term, Saville is expected to feature against Blackburn on Monday.

Andreas Voglsammer

Andreas Voglsammer's deal with Millwall was extended until the end of the 2023/24 campaign last month after he reached a set number of appearances which triggered this clause.

Signed from Union Berlin last year, Voglsammer made his debut for the Lions in their meeting with Swansea City in August.

The 31-year-old scored his first goal in his side's victory over Watford in December.

Since the turn of the year, Voglsammer has been directly involved in six goals for Millwall in the Championship.

Does Tom Bradshaw's deal with the Lions expire next year?

According to London News Online, Tom Bradshaw's contract is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Bradshaw has taken his game to new heights this season as he has established himself as a key member of Millwall's squad.

In the 40 league games that he has participated in, Bradshaw has managed to find the back of the net on 16 occasions while he has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates.

Bradshaw will unquestionably be determined to add to this aforementioned goal tally in Millwall's season-defining showdown with Blackburn.