Highlights Millwall's inconsistent start to the season has put pressure on manager Gary Rowett, but recent results have likely secured his position for now.

The club made several signings over the summer, but they could save money in the future by giving opportunities to academy graduates like Romain Esse.

Esse, Aidomo Emakhu, and Alex Mitchell are three promising young players who could make an impact for Millwall this season and beyond.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Millwall in the Championship.

Despite spending much of last season in the play-off places, the Lions suffered heartbreak as they dropped out of the top six on the final day of the campaign.

It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Gary Rowett's side, and they head into the international break sitting 12th in the table after picking up seven points from their opening five league games.

Pressure was building on Rowett after chants were heard calling for him to be sacked during the 3-1 defeat at Norwich City last month, but four points from the next two games has likely secured the 49-year-old's position for now.

It was a busy summer at The Den, with eight new players arriving at the club, while Rowett will have been delighted to keep hold of last season's top scorer Zian Flemming.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

Millwall did spend this summer on the likes of De Norre, Nisbet and Sarkic, but one way the club could save money in the future is by introducing academy graduates to the first team.

Rowett has certainly shown a willingness to give youth a chance, with Danny McNamara and Billy Mitchell both progressing from the academy to establish themselves as regulars at senior level under his guidance.

The Lions' academy continues to produce exciting talent, and we looked at some of those who could follow McNamara and Mitchell in making the step up to the first team.

Romain Esse

Esse made his debut for Millwall as a substitute against Watford in December, signing his first professional contract with the club the following month.

The midfielder scored his first goal for the Lions on the opening day of the season, netting the winner in the 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Rowett has been full of praise for Esse, but stressed that patience will be needed with the 18-year-old as he continues to adapt to the Championship.

"Rom is a special young talent," Rowett told the South London Press in July. "We’ve got to develop that next little bit, which is impacting league football at Championship level. That is difficult for a senior player to do – let alone a young player. But he has got the ability and attitude.

"I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the first-team now. However, the Championship is a very physical league.

"In some ways, if he was playing in another league in Europe it might be less physical and his technicality would get him in the team straight away – 100 per cent.

"The Championship is a very different animal. It is one of the most intense and physical leagues in the world. So he has to be able to cope with some of that alongside his technical ability.

"He is learning that and getting better at it all the time."

Esse made his debut for England U19s against Germany earlier this month, and it looks set to be a big season for the midfielder at both club and international level.

Aidomo Emakhu

Emakhu joined Millwall from Irish side Shamrock Rovers in January and while he was initially signed for the U21s, he began training with the first team shortly after his arrival.

The striker made his debut for the Lions as a substitute against Burnley in February, and he has gone on to feature regularly for Rowett's side since then.

Emakhu provided the assist for Esse's goal on the opening day against Middlesbrough before getting off the mark for the club when he scored a late consolation in the defeat at Norwich.

Rowett has described Emakhu as a player who is "pacey and has power" with a "very good end product" and while he faces strong competition for places from the likes of Nisbet and Tom Bradshaw, he could be a useful asset for Millwall this season.

Of course, strikers are notoriously difficult to recruit and are often incredibly expensive, so Emakhu could certainly save the Lions significant money if he continues his development.

Alex Mitchell

Defender Mitchell has had a number of loan spells away from the club.

After temporary stints with Bromley and Leyton Orient, Mitchell spent last season at St Johnstone.

Mitchell scored one goal in 29 appearances to help the Saints avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership, and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Young Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old signed a new contract with the Lions this summer before heading out on loan to League One side Lincoln City.

Mitchell is beginning to establish himself in the Imps team and with Mark Kennedy's side hoping to push for a play-off place this campaign, it could be an incredibly productive season for the defender.

If Mitchell can impress at Sincil Bank, he could force himself into contention for a first team spot at The Den when he returns, although it will be a tough task for him to get in ahead of the likes of Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper.