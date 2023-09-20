Highlights Millwall had a busy summer, with several players leaving and eight new faces coming in, both permanently and on loan.

Zian Flemming, who was heavily pursued by Burnley, could be subject to transfer speculation in the January window.

George Saville's contract expires next summer, which means there could be interest in signing him or potentially a new deal at Millwall. Danny McNamara's contract situation could also attract transfer speculation.

Like most clubs in the EFL Championship, Millwall had a very busy summer indeed.

After missing out on the play-offs last season, Gary Rowett oversaw plenty of incomings and outgoings at The Den this summer.

For example, the likes of Andreas Voglsamer, Scott Malone, Mason Bennett, George Long, George Evans and others, all left the club this summer.

Meanwhile, Rowett brought in eight new faces, with Casper De Norre, Kevin Nisbet, Matija Sarkic, Joe Bryan and Wes Harding arriving on permanent deals, whilst Allan Campbell, Ryan Longman and Brooke Norton-Cuffy came in on loan deals.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

Furthermore, the Lions kept hold of one of their key players in Zian Flemming, despite intense speculation over his future.

That said, it won't be too long until the transfer window opens again, with the next few months of EFL action bound to fly by.

With that said, we thought we'd identify a few Millwall players we think could be the subject of transfer speculation come that January window.

Let's get into the list!

Zian Flemming

After a summer of speculation, as touched upon above, when it comes to Millwall and transfer rumours, one name immediately springs to mind - Zian Flemming.

The Dutchman was the subject of intense speculation this past summer, with Championship champions Burnley having heavily pursued his signature ahead of their Premier League return.

Having failed in their pursuit this summer, there is every chance that the Clarets, or indeed any other club, could come in for Flemming in January.

Millwall will, of course, not want to lose a player capable of scoring 15 league goals in the Championship, so may have to hope they are in a strong position come January to make Flemming want to stick around even longer.

George Saville

Another Millwall player that could be the subject of transfer speculation and interest come the January transfer window is George Saville.

Now, this may seem an odd one, given Saville is in and out of the Millwall side. However, crucially, his contract expires next summer.

This means that come January, he has plenty of options.

On the one hand, he will be available to sign a pre-contract elsewhere, whilst Millwall could also potentially look to cash in on him whilst they still can.

Furthermore, there could potentially even be speculation over a potential new deal at The Den.

It could be a very busy month indeed when it comes to Saville and headlines surrounding his future.

Danny McNamara

Another player that could attract transfer speculation come the January window is Danny McNamara.

Namely this could be because of his contract situation.

As per Transfermarkt, the defender's contract expires in the summer of 2024. However, Millwall announced that he signed a 'long-term' contract in 2022, so it remains to be seen whether that is accurate, but regardless, he is a player that could attract interest contract expiring or not.

Last January, for example, it was being reported that Premier League side Fulham were consideing a move.

If a bid were to arrive, Millwall could potentially be open to accepting it too given the current right-back situation at the club.

As shown in the table above, this summer, Brooke Norton-Cuffy arrived on loan, with Wes Harding also coming in on a free transfer, meaning Millwall do have plenty of depth in the position.

It will certainly be interesting to see if any Championship or Premier League interest re-emerges in the coming months.