The 3 Middlesbrough players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Championship side Middlesbrough will be looking to continue building their squad following a fine start to their summer in terms of their incoming transfer business.

Already bringing in Liam Roberts, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles, they are constructing a team that could push them into the promotion mix once more during the 2022/23 campaign, with the Teesside outfit looking to go one better and force their way into the top six.

One big positive is the fact they have managed to retain much of their existing squad from last season – a squad that nearly secured them a spot in the play-offs despite an underwhelming start to 2021/22 under Neil Warnock.

Djed Spence is one player that looks set to be heading elsewhere this summer with Tottenham Hotspur believed to be heavily interested in recruiting him this summer despite failing to reach an agreement with the second-tier side yet.

It seems unlikely that he will remain at the Riverside beyond the summer with the England youth international not short of interest.

And we take a look at three other players whose future at the Riverside Stadium looks unclear at this stage.

Luke Daniels

With Roberts already arriving, Daniels’ time at the club may be coming to an end despite the fact his contract on Teesside doesn’t expire this summer.

The temporary departure of Joe Lumley has also potentially given him the opportunity to impress during pre-season – but he failed to capitalise on Lumley’s errors during 2021/22 – so it would be surprising if he was to be a part of Boro’s matchday squad next term.

A new first-choice shot-stopper will surely be coming in before the summer window closes – but it remains to be seen whether Chris Wilder keeps him as a third-choice option with Sol Brynn out on loan.

He isn’t likely to be on a huge wage, so it may be worth keeping him around for now.

Grant Hall

Similar could potentially be said about Hall, with the central defender potentially useful for squad depth.

Playing three at the back, Wilder’s side could easily find themselves short of options in this area if they pick up a few injuries, especially with Sol Bamba and Lee Peltier departing on the expiration of their deals this summer.

In fairness, Darragh Lenihan has joined but with Nathan Wood also departing, you just feel having someone like Hall would be a good insurance option to have if they don’t recruit another central defender.

Paddy McNair may be needed in central midfield at times during the next campaign as well, so they need to make sure they have enough depth in their backline to give themselves the best chance of being in the promotion mix at the end of 2022/23.

Uche Ikpeazu

According to the Northern Echo, Ikpeazu has been told he can leave the club and that has gone some way in providing certainty regarding his future.

However, it’s still unclear who would be able to afford him and where he will end up by the time the window shuts, because he may be reluctant to move back down to League One after securing a second-tier move last summer.

Still having two years left on his deal at the Riverside, not many people would blame him if he did want to remain on Teesside, especially on a second-tier wage.

And though former loan club Cardiff could potentially benefit from having him in the Welsh capital once again, it remains to be seen whether they would be able to fork out the amount needed to bring him to the club on a permanent basis.

At this stage though, with Ikpeazu clearly not in his plans, Wilder would probably want to offload him for the long term as opposed to sanctioning another loan deal.