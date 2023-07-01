Middlesbrough suffered play-off heartbreak last season, but that can’t take away from the brilliant work that Michael Carrick has done since his arrival.

Therefore, fans will rightly be optimistic about what the future holds under the former Manchester United coach, and he will want to reshape the squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge.

One worry for Carrick is that he could lose some key figures from the side that did so well last season. Keeper Zack Steffen has returned to Manchester City after his loan spell, with Ryan Giles going back to Wolves, whilst there are doubts about the future of star man Chuba Akpom.

So, it will be interesting to see how the summer window plays out, but Carrick may feel he has some answers from within his squad.

Here we look at THREE players that must prove their worth next season…

3 Anfernee Dijksteel

The right-back has shown his quality at this level over the years for Boro, but he failed to establish himself as a key player under Carrick, who often preferred Tommy Smith.

At 26, Dijksteel is approaching his peak years, and he is someone who really should be playing at a high level in the Championship on a regular basis. You can be sure that Carrick will give everyone a fresh start when pre-season starts, and Dijksteel needs to nail down a place in the XI moving forward.

2 Dan Barlaser

The midfielder arrived at Boro in January, and it was always going to be difficult for him to force his way into the XI considering Carrick’s side were playing very well and climbing the table - and that proved to be the case.

Now though, it’s a clean slate for everyone in pre-season and the former Rotherham man will be determined to get himself in the XI for the Championship opener in early August.

Barlaser is a very good player at this level, as he’s shown in the past, but Boro fans didn’t really see that in his first six months.

1 Matthew Hoppe

Boro signed the USA international for around an initial £3m, and it’s a deal that included add-ons, so he was a pretty significant investment for the club. Yet, Hoppe hasn’t done much at all since his arrival, which is why he was sent out on loan last season.

In truth, another temporary switch could be on the cards, but whether it’s at the Riverside Stadium or elsewhere, Hoppe needs to prove his worth.

At 22, it’s far too soon to write Hoppe off, but the 23/24 campaign needs to be a productive one for the former Schalke striker.