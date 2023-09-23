Highlights Paddy McNair's future at Middlesbrough is uncertain as he is soon to be out of contract, with interest from Luton Town, Leeds United, and Como 1907.

Hayden Coulson may be on his way out of Middlesbrough due to limited playing time and the arrival of new left-backs Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura.

Anfernee Dijksteel's time at Middlesbrough may be coming to an end, as his minutes have gradually decreased and he is yet to feature this season due to injury.

The summer transfer window is now behind us, so it is now time to look towards the winter, and see which Middlesbrough players could be subject to speculation.

Recent months have been busy for the Teessiders, especially as Deadline Day approached. 12 new faces entered the Riverside Stadium as the club looks to improve on their top six finish last season; Michael Carrick's men fell short in the play-off semi-final against Coventry City.

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Emmanuel Latte Lath Atalanta Permanent Seny Dieng QPR Permanent Lukas Engel Silkeborg IF Permanent Tom Glover Melbourne City Permanent Jamie Jones Wigan Athletic Permanent Alex Gilbert Brentford B Permanent Morgan Rogers Man City Permanent Alex Bangura SC Cambuur Permanent Rav van den Berg PEC Zwolle Permanent Sam Silvera Central Coast Permanent Lewis O'Brien Nottingham Forest Loan Sam Greenwood Leeds United Loan

Their pursuit of Premier League football has now entered its seventh straight season. Boro brought in the likes of Lewis O'Brien, Sam Greenwood, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Morgan Rogers to boost their Championship chances.

However, when teams add a high number of players to their squad, other members soon move in the opposite direction. So, here at Football League World, we have decided to list three players that may see rumours about their futures circulate ahead of the January transfer window opening.

Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair's name was one of those muttered constantly throughout the summer, mainly because he is soon to be out of contract. Luton Town, Leeds United and Italian side, Como 1907, were amongst those interested in the Northern Irishman's services.

The centre-back, who can also feature in midfield, has been a fantastic servant for Middlesbrough, whose supporters would be sad to see him leave. The Manchester United academy graduate has played over 200 times for Boro, after making the short switch from Sunderland in 2018.

McNair has usually been a mainstay in the side. However, last term, his minutes were slightly more limited - a trend that looks to be continuing a touch this term.

Could his time at Middlesbrough be coming to an end? It'll be interesting to see what January throws up.

Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson has featured in a limited number of games this season. He made a relatively decent account of himself in the club's curtain-raiser against Millwall, but struggled away at Coventry City.

Carrick's summer recruitment focus could indicate Coulson's departure, as two left-backs, in Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura, were added.

The 25-year-old has been sent on various loan moves to develop following his graduation from the academy. He was given chances to prove himself at St Mirren, Cambridge United, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and, most recently, Aberdeen, where he plied his trade last term.

Whether it be yet another temporary move, or his next permanent employer, there will be sides sniffing around Coulson when January rolls around unless he establishes himself on Teesside.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Anfernee Dijksteel has played on Teeside since August 2019, when he signed from Charlton Athletic for £2 million. However, his time there may be coming to an end.

He is yet to feature this term after sustaining an ankle injury during Boro's pre-season trip to Portugal, but, the Suriname international's days at the club already looked numbered before that. He has lined up for Middlesbrough over 100 times during his four-year spell, and his minutes have decreased gradually as time has gone on.

In 2021/22, Dijksteel was selected 34 times in the second tier. This was then slashed when Carrick came in part-way through last season, as he only started ten.

Injury may have stopped clubs circling last time around, but they will most likely be back in January.