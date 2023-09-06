Highlights Lincoln City have had a strong start to the season, losing only one game so far and remaining unbeaten in the league.

Lincoln City have enjoyed a very positive start to the new League One season.

The Imps have impressed so far this season, having only lost one game in all competitions so far. The defeat came in their curtain-raiser against Bolton Wanderers, but they have remained unbeaten ever since.

A Carabao Cup victory against League Two Notts County was followed by an impressive rout of Wycombe Wanderers at Sincil Bank. A subsequent stalemate against Northampton Town preceded two successive triumphs.

Then came last week's scalp of Premier League side Sheffield United, who were defeated on penalties at Bramall Lane in the second round of the cup.

Lincoln's latest affair saw them travel to the Memorial Stadium, where they were held by Bristol Rovers.

An exciting summer saw manager Mark Kennedy introduce ten new faces to the club. The most notable of which were Tyler Walker, Alex Mitchell and Jack Vale.

In spite of their season's exciting start, Lincoln have three assets that are set to leave the club in the summer.

Lasse Sorensen

Lasse Sorensen spent five years at Stoke City before joining Lincoln on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021. The versatile Dane has proved a useful asset throughout his 93 games, as he can play in the center of midfield, out on the right wing, or even right-back.

The 23-year-old's first term in Lincolnshire saw him integrated slowly. He started 19 times, and was introduced from the bench on a further 11 occasions. As he has progressed, Sorensen has been rewarded with more and more minutes. This term, he has already appeared in every league game to date.

Sorensen is not much of a goalscorer, but has managed to find the back of the net five times throughout his City career. The best of which won the club's Goal of the Season award last term; he converted an audacious effort from his own half against Wycombe.

The player is still young and supporters may want to see him commit his future.

Daniel Mandroiu

Another versatile player who is out of contract next summer is Daniel Mandroiu. The Irishman can pose a threat as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, or as a winger on either flank.

He joined last summer, featured 25 times in the league, and directly contributed to ten goals. This campaign, his League One form has been even more impressive, as he is almost averaging a goal or assist once every game. So far, he has found the back of the net twice, and set up a teammate three times, which puts him joint top of the division's assist charts.

Judging by his current form, Mandriou is another who should be offered a new contract at some point over the coming months.

Lewis Montsma

Lewis Montsma is currently battling a serious knee injury. During an encounter against Fleetwood Town last term, the stalwart ruptured his ACL, and sustained other damage to his knee as well. In May, the club confirmed that Montsma would undergo an operation and at least 12 months of rehabilitation.

His contract expires in the summer, and he is highly unlikely to have added to his 83 Lincoln appearances by then.