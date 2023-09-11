Leicester City are starting to bring through some really promising, young talents.

For years, the Foxes have had some players that have been stalwarts in their side. The likes of Jamie Vardy and Wilfried Ndidi have been with the club for years and years, and they were rarely omitted from the starting XI.

Since their relegation to the Championship, however, the club have started to focus more on their younger talents. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, for example, has been immense for the club so far after taking on more responsibility this term.

But there are a few players who maybe aren't quite as seasoned as the midfielder, despite his age, that are starting to thrive.

The members of this trio are all no older than 21 but their promising play may end up saving their club a small fortune in years to come.

Here are the three Leicester City players that can save the club millions.

1 Tom Cannon

It isn't usual for one of these lists, which talks about clubs saving money, to start with a player that they've bought this summer. Leicester brought in the Irish forward from Everton on the last day of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old was on loan, last year, at Preston North End. He was still a teenager for about half of that season. Even still, he bagged eight goals in 20 appearances for the club. Scoring at that rate, at that age, is pretty impressive.

The Foxes only paid £7.5 million for him, according to SofaScore. For a striker who has proved that he can get a goal every other game and looks a hugely exciting prospect, that could be a massive bargain.

Indeed, if he can help fire them back to the Premier League and then prove his quality at that level, he could be one that saves them spending tens of millions on a new number nine further down the road.

2 Wanya Marcal-Madivadua

The Portuguese midfielder is the first on this list, who is a product of the club's academy system. He only made the step up to the Leicester first team this summer but he's already made an impression.

The natural central midfielder has been deployed on the right-hand side of the pitch in his two Championship appearances this year. He's played just over 140 minutes in those games.

But, despite playing out of position, he's caught the eye - scoring once and looking after possession really well (completing 93% of all the passes he's made, this season).

His contract does expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. But, if they can tie him down, his versatility and youth makes him a great option going forward.

3 Kasey McAteer

McAteer is the oldest of the three, at a grand old age of 21. The winger had some EFL experience before breaking into his side's first team. He played for AFC Wimbledon in League Two, last year.

He wasn't too impressive during his time there. But the same can't be said for the start that he's made to life in the Championship. In three games he has scored two goals, from an xG of 0.73, at a conversion rate of a tick under 30%.

Those are some seriously impressive numbers for a 21-year-old playing his first handful of games in England's second division. He could be a top talent, and, therefore, save Leicester a lot of money on signing a new winger in future windows.