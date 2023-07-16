Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a hugely disappointing campaign for the Foxes last season as their nine-year stay in the top flight came to an end, with Dean Smith unable to save them from the drop after replacing Brendan Rodgers on a short-term contract in April.

Leicester have appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager and they will be hoping the Italian can lead them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Maresca has had spells in charge of Manchester City's Elite Development Squad and as assistant to Pep Guardiola, as well as an unsuccessful stint as Parma manager in 2021.

It is likely to be a busy couple of months for the 43-year-old as he rebuilds his squad and the Foxes have been active in the market with the likes of Harry Winks and Conor Coady arriving this summer, while key players such as Youri Tielemans and James Maddison have departed.

Leicester get their season underway as they host last season's play-off finalists Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday 6th August and as the countdown to the new campaign continues, we looked at some of the players who are likely to be in Maresca's starting line-up on the opening day.

Which Leicester City players are surely guaranteed to start against Coventry City on the opening day?

Conor Coady

Defender Coady is one of the Foxes' high-profile summer signings, arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for an initial fee of £7.5 million, which will rise to £8.5 million should the club be promoted.

Coady spent last season on loan at Everton and while he was a regular in the first half of the campaign under Frank Lampard, he lost his place following Sean Dyche's appointment in January.

Despite his struggles at Goodison Park, the 30-year-old has been a consistent performer in the Premier League in recent years and it is something of a coup for Leicester to land his signature.

Coady has previous Championship promotion experience, having won the second tier title with Wolves in 2018, and his leadership qualities will be invaluable to Maresca both on and off the pitch.

It will be intriguing to see what system Maresca opts for as Coady is regarded as more effective in a back three, but whatever the formation, Coady is almost certain to be a starter.

Is Harry Souttar still a guaranteed starter at Leicester?

It is likely that Souttar will be partnering Coady at the heart of the Foxes' defence.

Leicester signed Souttar from Stoke City in January for a fee of £15 million, which could eventually rise to £20 million with add-ons.

Souttar started every game for the Foxes in the top flight under Rodgers, but he struggled for game time after Smith's arrival in April.

However, Souttar will surely regain his place in the Championship, particularly as his performances for the Potters in the second tier earned him the move to the King Power Stadium, as well as his displays for Australia in last year's World Cup.

After a disappointing start to his career at the club, Souttar will be keen to repay the Foxes' significant investment in him and he will be a huge asset to Maresca next season.

Harry Winks

Winks is another of Leicester's big-money arrivals, joining from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £10 million.

The 27-year-old was a highly-regarded prospect after coming through the Spurs academy and he has featured 10 times for England at international level, but his career has stalled somewhat in recent years.

Winks had a disappointing loan spell with Sampdoria in Italy last season, making 20 appearances as his side were relegated from Serie A.

But there is no doubt about Winks' quality and the switch to the King Power Stadium could be the perfect move to reignite his career.

After Tielemans' departure, it is likely Winks will be a regular in the Foxes' midfield and he should be a starter against the Sky Blues.