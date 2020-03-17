The 3 Leeds United players who will benefit most from EFL suspension

Leeds United are just nine games away from sealing their place back in the Premier League but have been made to wait by the recent EFL postponement, putting their title charge on hold as sport goes on lockdown in the UK.

Marcelo Bielsa has been masterminding a serious automatic promotion push at Elland Road ever since he joined in 2018 and came extremely close in his first season in charge, only to fall short with four games to go.

This season has yielded fresh optimism in West Yorkshire as they Whites managed to start the season as they did the last but with a lot more control in each match, dominating possession and chances whilst constricting opponents into not much in the way of chances.

A poor run in the festive period and the New Year saw a healthy 11-point lead cut down to goal difference, but Leeds have since dusted themselves off and opened up a seven-point gap over Fulham after five straight wins and five straight clean sheets.

Leeds have done this all while struggling through a few niggling fitness issues throughout the season and never really having the chance to field his full-strength lineup from game to game.

The EFL have recently postponed all Championship matches until the earliest time of the 4th April and this has given the Whites a chance to get extra preparation in for the run-in.

Here, we take a look at three players who will benefit the most from this layoff…

Jean-Kevin Augustin

The French striker signed on-loan from RB Leipzig in January and it was evident from the moment he put pen to paper that he would need to take some time to get up to speed and actually make an impact in Bielsa’s hectic training regime and system.

At present, he has only managed 53 minutes in a Leeds shirt, spread across two sub appearances. In those games, he struggled to make an impact or lead the line as efficiently as Patrick Bamford, highlighting the reason why Bielsa has been reluctant to thrust him into action.

A hamstring injury has seen him ruled out in recent games too, further pushing back his journey to full fitness.

With at least a three-game break now for the players, this is the perfect opportunity for Augustin to put in the hard yards at Leeds to get himself up to full fitness and show the Championship what he’s made of, to help fire the Whites to promotion.

Adam Forshaw

With the season set to delay until later into the summer, it provides a great chance for Adam Forshaw to push for some involvement in the back end of the season.

The start of the campaign saw the midfielder struggle with a niggling hip injury that means he hasn’t played since the 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic back in September.

He travelled to Colorado for surgery on the injury which looked to have ruled him out for the season, seeing him return for pre-season, but the plans might change now that the season is set to be delayed by a minimum of a couple of weeks.

It would be foolish to rush him back to full fitness after what has happened this season, but there could be a faint glimmer of hope that we could see Forshaw in a white shirt before the season is up.

Can you name the last 15 Leeds managers?

1 of 15 Firstly, who is the current boss of Leeds United? Marcelo Bielsa Slaven Bilic Scott Parker Sabri Lamouchi

Ian Poveda

Another player who will benefit from the intense training away from Championship action is Ian Poveda, who joined Leeds in January just before Augustin.

The former Manchester City winger is yet to make his debut for the side but has taken to the first-team squad very well, training regularly with them and looking like being a very shrewd piece of business for the Whites.

Like Augustin, Poveda has seen very little first-team action this season, and needed to get up to speed before he got a chance in the first-team, meaning an extra three weeks could be just the tonic for him to earn his debut under Marcelo Bielsa.

Under-23s football has been his main source of action for Leeds and he has been impressing a lot, so a chance in Bielsa’s main group could be on the cards when we return.