Leeds United had a season to forget in 2022/23, suffering relegation to the Championship and will be keen to get to work this summer on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

Leeds have already seen changes behind the scenes this summer, with Nick Hammond coming in as part of 49ers Enterprises new-look hierarchy begins to take shape.

There is plenty still to be resolved despite the takeover of 49ers Enterprises coming to a conclusion, and there will be first-team departures this summer who will need to be replaced.

However, a number of players will remain at Elland Road in the second tier, to help the Whites achieve their goal of promotion at the first time of asking.

Leeds United 2023/24

Here, we take a look at those who may stay and prove their worth to Leeds next season.

Patrick Bamford

During the 2020/21 campaign, the 29-year-old scored 17 goals in the Premier League. Since then, he has played only 42 games across the last two years, scoring eight times in the process.

The last time the striker was at this level, he scored 16 and assisted a further four goals from 45 Championship games.

Injuries have caught up to him, though; but if he can stay fit, then he could have a big part to play for Leeds next season. Bamford needs to prove his worth for the Whites now, given that he is injury prone, with three years left on his deal, meaning a departure is very unlikely.

His redemption arc may begin by stepping down a division which could help him rediscover his form and some much-needed regular fitness.

Dan James

The winger was loaned to Fulham last season, deemed surplus to requirements by Leeds after an underwhelming start to his career at Elland Road. His career needs to get back on track now and next season could be his chance.

In 40 games, James has scored four and assisted a further five for Leeds so far. He has also shown mixed form for the various Premier League teams he has played for as well.

Pace can be a big differential in games at this level, and there could be a more major role for James within Leeds' team next season, given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison, Wilfried Gnonto, and Luis Sinisterra.

James' end product and decision-making is often inconsistent, but his raw speed, relentless pressing, and willingness to try and make things happen could make the 2023/24 campaign a big one for him and Leeds.

Georginio Rutter

Rutter has not had a successful time of things with Leeds United, following his club-record move in January. The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games since joining from Hoffenheim. The forward started in just three games for the Whites.

Leeds paid a reported £36million for Rutter, as per Sky Sports and need the attacker to start making returns on that investment to help fire them back up to the division above.

He is primed for a season of redemption, especially when considering the array of positions he could play in within Leeds' attack. Rutter can play as a centre-forward, second-striker, or as a wide player on either flank.

He can play in different systems, too, which makes his profile invaluable for Leeds to retain this summer. Perhaps a step-down to the second tier will see the best come out of Rutter in 2023/24.