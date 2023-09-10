Highlights Leeds United's relegation to the Championship has provided an opportunity for younger players to showcase their talents and contribute to the team's success.

Leeds United are back in the Championship, and Daniel Farke will be tasked with winning promotion this season.

There is a pressure that comes with playing for the Whites in the Championship, so the boss knows that he needs a squad that can handle that.

However, in the eyes of the fans, one of the positives of relegation was the opportunity to see younger players given a chance in the second tier.

Farke needs to be sure that the younger lads can contribute, but the early signs are positive, with Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt and Archie Gray just three of the youngsters who are sure to have a role to play over the coming months.

4 Leeds show they can produce talent

In the long-term, the 49ers are sure to want players to come through the ranks, and whilst the previous regime rightly came in for criticism, they did at least improve the academy side of things.

There has been a focus on identifying talented youth players, and there is a hope that Leeds will benefit from that in the years to come.

And, here we look at THREE players who could save the club millions in the future…

3 Archie Gray

We’ll start with the obvious one, but you have to mention the 17-year-old, who has already forced his way into Farke’s plans this season, and he hasn’t looked out of place.

The England youth international is a pretty complete midfielder, as he is technically sound, whilst he combines that with a good energy and bite that has ensured he has coped with Championship football despite his age.

With his family name, there was always going to be a spotlight on Gray, but he looks capable of handling such pressure, and he has the potential to go to the highest level.

At 17, it’s no exaggeration to say that Gray could star for Leeds for the next 10-15 years in the middle of the park, and that’s a prospect that will excite Leeds fans. Of course, there needs to be patience as they let the teenager develop, but he could become another Leeds legend.

2 Charlie Crew

Another talented midfielder, Crew was given a professional contract earlier this year, with the 17-year-old agreeing terms to stay for another two years, which shows his potential.

Crew isn’t as far along as someone like Gray, but he is regarded as a top talent within the academy, and he won his first cap for the Welsh U21 side over the break, which highlights his potential.

You would think a loan move could be on the horizon for Crew in the next year or two, and he will hope that gives him a chance to impress before coming back to Elland Road.

1 Jeremiah Mullen

Finally, 19-year-old centre-back Mullen is another who could go on to have a big future in the game.

Leeds brought the defender in after he had been with Liverpool, and he is another youngster who has had international recognition, featuring for the Scotland U21 side.

Mullen is at an age now where he needs to be playing, and it may be a loan that really gets his career going. However, Mullen certainly has the ability to play for Leeds in the future if he fulfils his potential.

With good physicality, smart understanding of the game, and good technique on the ball, Mullen is a modern centre-back that has the tools to be a big success.