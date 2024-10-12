Leeds United had to navigate a difficult transfer window and there may well be some concerns already with some areas of their thin squad already decimated by injuries, but the Whites will be looking to go one better than last season under Daniel Farke and gain promotion.

He will hope that, after losing key personnel, Leeds will still have the required depth, quality, and output in their ranks to mount another promotion push. Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville have all left the club as vital pieces of last year's team.

They are looking to secure their place back in the Premier League, and have added quality and experience to their squad despite the fact there were far more players in the outgoings column compared to incomings, and the fact that players such as Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev have been lost to long-term injuries.

Leeds made eight new additions to their squad in the summer, and also welcomed back the likes of Max Wöber and Brenden Aaronson. Therefore, Daniel Farke has a squad of around 23 first-team players for their latest promotion push.

Even with injury issues, there will be real disappointment if the club fail to achieve their objective this time around. However, there are also a handful of players also entering the final year of their current deal this summer to consider, too.

They may well be a part of their challenge for automatic promotion again this season but January could be the last chance to cash in on those players, or they otherwise need to be sat down to discuss the possibility of extending their stay at Elland Road further.

In the meantime, with a big season in store for Farke and the Leeds hierarchy, here we have taken a look at the players who will see their contracts expire come the end of the season in June 2025, as per Transfermarkt.

Junior Firpo

The Athletic reported earlier last season that Leeds were not planning to offer Junior Firpo a new contract. It has also been claimed that the Whites would be willing to listen to offers for Firpo in the summer but he has since proven to be a key member of the side in the latter stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds are at risk of losing the left-back for nothing in the summer of 2025 due to his expiring contract, which sees him amongst the top earners at Elland Road — unsurprising, given that he came from Barcelona.

The 28-year-old has given them food for thought at the back end of the season and start of this year after he became one of the club's most consistent and reliable performers since the turn of the year.

Junior Firpo's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (11/10/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Real Betis 43 5 7 FC Barcelona 41 2 3 Leeds United 94 3 14

While he has never been the strongest in general defensive situations, Firpo has enormous upside in possession and has the ability to contribute to the Leeds attack consistently down the left-hand side. He will overlap to hold width, partially as he is the only out-and-out left-footed full-back at the club.

It was always clear that he had the talent in possession, and if Firpo could avoid the injuries that had so far blighted his Leeds career, then the club had a solution to their left-back problem.

He has been one of their best players in 2024 after taking the good form from last season into the current campaign, and could possibly extend his current deal further should it continue.

Sam Byram

Sam Byram re-signed for Leeds last summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship. The full-back had initially left the Whites back in 2016 to join West Ham, before ending up at Norwich City in 2019. A one-year deal was agreed for the 30-year-old to make his return to West Yorkshire, with an automatic trigger if he surpassed a certain number of games.

The club have already said farewell to plenty of full-backs as it stands, but one who remained after he surpassed the expectations of many is Byram, who has been a consistent and reliable performer at right or left-back. He switched between the two over the course of the season, having to fill in for Firpo during the first half of the campaign, and that has seen him meet the clause in his deal to remain for another year.

The jury remains out on how long Leeds will retain him for due to a poor injury record at this stage, but if Byram can stay fit enough again, then he has previously proved an impressive operator at this level and could well receive a further extension if he continues on his current trajectory, irrespective of which league Leeds are in next year.

With the 31-year-old impressing in both full-back positions, and providing Farke with that versatility, he could warrant a further extension. However, his place in the pecking order has also dropped after other signings like Jayden Bogle and Isaac Schmidt. Perhaps the Whites will look for younger, less injury-prone options at full-back instead for 2025/26.

Sonny Perkins

Sonny Perkins completed a temporary exit from Elland Road last summer, and one with Oxford United that looked like a good move on paper for most parties involved, after they signed the forward on a season-long loan.

His Leeds career is all-but-over, with the young forward since securing another temporary switch to a League One side, where he will hope to enjoy greater success with Leyton Orient.

The striker was joining Liam Manning’s then side in Oxford in search of gaining first-team experience away from Leeds after he joined the Whites in the summer of 2022 from West Ham United, signing a three-year contract, but played only four first-team games since then.

Perkins has impressed at youth level, though, competing in the Premier League 2 for the Leeds U-21 side and helping them gain promotion. He has contributed to 17 goals in 28 appearances for the Leeds youth team and is in need of more senior experience now and to find a home elsewhere.

They are blocking his pathway into the first-team and a switch elsewhere next summer is on the cards. His failed loan move to Oxford was a setback which brought very little success for Perkins or Leeds, and the best thing for everyone will be a fresh start or to re-sign for Orient on a free transfer if he is deemed a success with the London-based side.