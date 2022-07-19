The 3 Ipswich Town players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Ipswich Town will be determined to make a positive start to the 2022/23 campaign later this month when they face Bolton Wanderers at Portman Road.

Having been forced to settle for an 11th-place finish in the League One standings earlier this year, the Blues will be hoping to launch a push for promotion under the guidance of manager Kieran McKenna.

As well as securing the services of Dominic Ball, Marcus Harness, Greg Leigh, Tyreece John-Jules and Freddie Ladapo this summer, Ipswich have also parted ways with a number of players.

With the transfer window set to be open until the start of September, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blues opt to sanction departures for some of the members of their squad in the coming weeks.

Here, we have decided to take a look at 3 Ipswich players who are currently facing an uncertain future…

Idris El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni has been linked with a move away from Ipswich ahead of the new term.

A report from TWTD last month revealed that Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient are still interested in the possibility of signing the midfielder.

It is understood that Ipswich are weighing up the possibility of sanctioning a loan move for El Mizouni this summer.

The midfielder was limited to just five appearances in the third-tier last season due to the presence of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans.

Tyreece Simpson

Tyreece Simpson indicated earlier this year that he doesn’t want to represent Ipswich in the 2022/23 campaign and has since been linked with a move away from Portman Road.

A report from the Daily Telegraph last month suggested that Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Luton Town were all interested in the forward.

As per TWTD, Ipswich have rebuffed offers for Simpson and are looking to secure a fee believed to be in the region of £600,000 for him.

Unless a potential suitor decides to match Ipswich’s valuation, Simpson will watch on from the sidelines in the first half of the new term.

Vaclav Hladky

Another individual who has been linked with an exit is Vaclav Hladky who has been attracting interest from Aberdeen.

A report from the East Anglian Daily Times last month suggested that Ipswich were looking to seek a bigger fee than £100,000 for Hladky this summer.

Aberdeen are not the only club to express a desire to make a move for Hladky as he is also being tracked by a number of unnamed teams.

If Hladky stays at Ipswich, he is expected to be the club’s second-choice keeper behind Christian Walton who was signed on a permanent basis earlier this year from Brighton & Hove Albion.