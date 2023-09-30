Highlights Ipswich Town's impressive start to the championship may lead to potential departures in the January transfer window.

Cameron Humphreys could benefit from a loan move to gain more playing time and develop his potential.

George Edmundson's limited minutes since his return from injury may raise doubts about his future at Portman Road, making a move elsewhere a possibility.

Ipswich Town have enjoyed a spectacular start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna’s side have shown their promotion credentials in the early stages of the campaign following their promotion back to the second division.

The Suffolk club has arrived ready and prepared for the step-up in quality that comes with gaining promotion from League One.

The summer transfer period offered the recruitment staff the opportunity to bring in a number of players to help, with the likes of Jack Taylor and George Hirst signing on a permanent basis.

Loan deals for Brandon Williams and Dane Scarlett were also agreed, strengthening McKenna’s options across the squad.

Who could depart Ipswich Town in January?

However, their good form is bound to bring attention too and the January transfer window could prove a difficult period for Ipswich.

Here we look at the players that could leave the Championship side in the winter market…

Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys has yet to appear in the Championship for McKenna’s side so far this season.

The forward has played in each of the team’s EFL Cup clashes, but he is still very much on the fringes of the first team squad at Portman Road.

While it would be a bit premature to sell the 19-year-old on a permanent basis, perhaps a loan move should be sought in January in order to aid his development.

Humphreys made 17 appearances in League One last year, contributing two goals and one assist, so could benefit from going out on a temporary basis in order to gain greater opportunities at senior level.

The youngster has plenty of potential, but needs to be playing regularly in order to make the most of it, and that won’t happen by staying with Ipswich in the second half of the season.

George Edmundson

Edmundson suffered an injury in the late stages of the previous campaign, which saw him miss the final weeks of the team’s promotion triumph.

His last league appearance for the Tractor Boys came in a 1-1 draw against Cambridge United back in February.

The 26-year-old made his return to full fitness in August, featuring in the team’s 2-0 win over Bristol Rovers in the first round of the EFL Cup.

But two more cup appearances have been his only minutes in the team since promotion was gained in May.

That could raise some doubts over his future at Portman Road going into the January transfer window at the turn of the year, as he may look to get more playing time elsewhere.

Lee Evans

Evans has made one league appearance in the Championship so far this season, coming off the bench in the closing stages of their 3-2 win over Cardiff City.

The midfielder has been a consistent presence in McKenna’s side for their run to the EFL Cup fourth round, but regular game time has been hard to come by in the league.

The 29-year-old has fallen well down the pecking order of the Championship side, so perhaps a move away from the club in January would make sense for both parties.