Ipswich Town seem to be a team on the rise under their current boss Kieran McKenna.

Establishing himself as one of the most talented managers outside of the Premier League, it wouldn't be a surprise if he manages to guide the Tractor Boys to a promising finish at the end of this term, even though they have only just been promoted from League One.

Making an excellent start to life back in the Championship, they will now be looking to the future.

On the theme of looking to the future, we take a look at three promising young players who could save the club millions by replacing some of their team's current first-teamers and allow the club to address other priorities in the transfer market.

Cieran Slicker

The young goalkeeper joined from Manchester City in the summer and could potentially be Christian Walton's successor as the Tractor Boys' first-choice shot-stopper.

Walton was linked with a return to Luton Town in the summer and if he can impress this term, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a move away from Portman Road next year.

Considering he's a very capable stopper, he would be expensive to replace and at 20, McKenna's side will be hoping that Slicker could step up to the plate and be a capable replacement.

If he can, Town may only need to bring in a backup keeper or may not even need to with Vaclav Hladky still at the club at this point.

Elkan Baggott

Baggott may be pushed down the pecking order following the signing of Axel Tuanzebe but he has the look of a future starter.

The former Manchester United player may have dropped down to the second tier last season to play for Stoke City on loan - but don't be fooled - he's still an exceptionally gifted player and would probably be playing for a world class team if he had managed to fulfil his potential.

His injury troubles are a slight concern and this could allow Baggott to secure a place in the starting lineup.

Tuanzebe may also only spend a matter of months or one season at Portman Road if he can perform well and attract interest from elsewhere.

And McKenna isn't afraid to play a back three, so the Tractor Boys need to ensure they have as much depth as possible.

Not only could Baggott provide depth, but he could force his way into the first XI sooner rather than later considering the potential he has.

Cameron Humphreys

Humphreys has been a highly-rated player at Portman Road for a while now and has already appeared for the first team.

His contract doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 and with this in mind, the Tractor Boys are under no pressure to sell the midfielder in the short term.

This could allow him to replace a crucial first-teamer at some point and if he does, he could save Ipswich from needing to make a marquee signing in the middle of the park.

He still needs to develop further, but he's already becoming a useful first-team asset and should only get better as he secures more appearances under his belt.