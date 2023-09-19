Highlights Ipswich Town has made an impressive start to their season in the Championship after being promoted from League One last year.

Kieran McKenna has made minimal changes to the squad, adding depth and quality with seven new signings.

Three players to watch for potential speculation in January include goalkeeper Christian Walton, striker Freddie Ladapo, and defender Elkan Baggott, who may seek more playing time elsewhere.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys were widely tipped to be competitive in the second tier following their promotion from League One last season and they have certainly lived up to expectations so far.

Kieran McKenna has largely kept faith with the same players that achieved promotion last season, bringing in seven new additions this summer to add depth and quality to the squad.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

With the transfer window now closed, McKenna will be focused on getting the best out of the players at his disposal, but it will not be long until attention turns to January and we looked at three players who could be the subject of speculation over the coming months.

Christian Walton

Goalkeeper Walton has been sidelined at the start of the season with a foot injury.

Walton enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, keeping 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions to help the Tractor Boys to promotion, and he will no doubt regain his place between the sticks when he returns to fitness.

The 27-year-old was reportedly attracting interest from newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town before the Hatters completed the signing of Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers and it would be no surprise to see him emerge on the radar of top flight clubs once again in January.

Ipswich will be reluctant to lose Walton, but the impressive displays of Vaclav Hladky in Walton's absence could mean that the club would be open to cashing in should they receive a suitable offer, while Cieran Slicker has performed well in the Carabao Cup and could become the club's long-term number one.

Freddie Ladapo

Striker Ladapo was another player linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer, with League One side Derby County said to have been keen.

Ladapo enjoyed the best goalscoring season of his career last term as he netted 21 goals in 53 appearances, but his game time became limited over the course of the campaign after the arrivals of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead in January.

The pair have remained McKenna's first choice options in the forward areas this season and while Ladapo has an important role to play in the squad, it is unlikely he will receive regular starts in Suffolk.

With Derby enduring an inconsistent start to the campaign, they could reignite their interest in January, but Ladapo has proven to be a threat in the Championship and it remains to be seen whether a second tier club will make a move.

Elkan Baggott

Like Ladapo, defender Baggott could look to move on in January in search of regular game time.

Baggott spent the first half of last season on loan with Gillingham in League Two before being recalled in January and joining League One side Cheltenham Town, but he made just one appearance for the Robins.

As we exclusively revealed on deadline day, Baggott was set to join Blackpool on loan, but a move to Bloomfield Road did not materialise.

McKenna says that he believes Baggott has future at the club, but with competition for places from the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, George Edmundson and Axel Tuanzebe, his game time will be limited in the Championship this season.

Baggott is a player with a lot of potential and the Tractor Boys are unlikely to allow him to depart permanently, but another loan move is certainly a possibility.