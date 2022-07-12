The 3 Hull City players who face an uncertain future with transfer window in full flow

Hull City have been one of the most interesting clubs to follow in the summer transfer window so far, and are shaping up to continue that way with the Championship season fast approaching.

The Tigers have made five signing so far, but need to address other areas of the squad if they are to kick on from their 19th placed finish last time around.

Shota Arveladze certainly had his favourites in the final third of the season, and there have also been some surprise departures from the MKM Stadium this summer.

Here, we have taken a look at three Hull players who face an uncertain future with the window in full flow…

Matt Ingram

Ingram was first choice under Grant McCann as the Tigers won the League One title in 2020/21, and for a portion of last term before Nathan Baxter asserted himself between the sticks.

Baxter has returned to the club again, on loan from Chelsea, this season, suggesting that Ingram will be second choice at best.

The 28-year-old finished the season on an emergency loan at Luton Town, and could probably find a new destination in the second tier, where his services are appreciated to a greater extent.

Josh Emmanuel

Despite impressing in the third tier in 2020/21, Emmanuel only made six Championship appearances last season, and with Ryan Longman becoming the club’s first choice right wing back under Arveladze, it is hard to see where regular first team opportunities are going to come from.

Able to play at right back and right wing back, the 24-year-old will have plenty of admirers in the division below and could be available on loan or for a small fee, with one year remaining on his contract.

Mallik Wilks

Sheffield Wednesday’s bid to sign Mallik Wilks has had its stumbling blocks in recent weeks, but their pursuit is far from over.

A possible reason why the versatile forward is hanging around at the MKM Stadium, could be because the Tigers do not want to offload him before a replacement is sourced, and this saga is definitely one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the window.

The 23-year-old has the ability to be a regular contributor at Championship level, but it remains unclear if he is completely committed to the cause.