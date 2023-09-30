Highlights Hull City's impressive start to the Championship season is attributed to their young manager and successful summer recruitment.

Hull City are really making waves in the Championship this season.

Liam Rosenior's side have been mightily impressive through the first eight games of the Championship season. They've won half of their league matches and only lost once, and that was on the opening day at Carrow Road.

The team is in a great place at the moment thanks to their young, exciting manager, but also because of the club's recruitment. They had arguably one of the best summer windows of any team in the country.

They were able to bring in talents like Tyler Morton, Liam Delap, and Scott Twine on loan. City also added experience by acquiring Aaron Connolly and Ruben Vinagre. It really was a roaring summer for them; excuse the pun.

They weren't quite as active with getting rid of players in the summer though. They only let go of four members of their squad; all of them were loans on the final day of the window.

Well we expect these three players to also be leaving at some point in the next transfer window.

1 Greg Docherty

The Scotsman did play his fair share of league minutes last season. That may have carried on if it weren't for an injury that he picked up in pre-season.

The main reason why Docherty could be moving on is his contract situation. At the end of the current league campaign, his deal with Hull expires.

With Rosenior's midfield pretty set, usually consisting of two of Jean Michael Seri, Regan Slater, or Morton, there might not be any room for the 27-year-old to get back into the starting XI.

This could cause both he and the club to look at other options when it comes to his future. He was given a one-year deal at the end of the prior season. Some would see this as the club not having faith in him to be an option long-term.

2 David Robson

The Tigers have four goalkeeping options, and Robson is at the bottom of that list. He had a temporary spell at Crawley Town, last season, where he struggled to make the first XI regularly.

Even though that loan move wasn't the best for him, another one could likely be on the cards. As a 21-year-old he needs to be able to grow and develop his game. The way to do that is not sitting in stands watching, it's being on the pitch playing.

Even if the National League is the place that he'll be able to get regular game time, a move like that would be of benefit to both him and the club.

3 Harry Vaughan

Hull fans might see his name on a list of people we think might leave the club and think 'Why?' In fairness to him, he did play and start a handful of games for the Tigers last season.

He's also made a long-term commitment to the club by signing a three-year deal.

But the squad is so much stronger now; he's barely getting a look in. Non-league football was where he caught the eye of City. But maybe a slightly higher level would be his destination in January. Many League Two clubs will be searching for loanees to bring in to be short-term options and fill holes in the squad. That could be Vaughan's calling.