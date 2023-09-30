Huddersfield Town got their new era underway on Monday night as Darren Moore took charge of his first game.

Moore was appointed the Terriers new manager after it was confirmed by the club that Neil Warnock had agreed to step down.

Moore hasn’t been out of work for long, as he only left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer after guiding them back to the Championship.

Of course, Moore has come in and taken charge of a squad that has been shaped by the previous manager.

So, the 49-year-old will have to work with these set of players until January at the very earliest.

Huddersfield will have plans to solidate themselves in the Championship this season, and Moore may want to make changes when January comes to make sure that happens.

While incomings will be on his mind, departures can’t be ruled out, so here at Football League World, we have looked at three players who we could see leaving in January…

Jacob Chapman

Chapman started his career in his native Australia but made a move to England early in his career to sign for Huddersfield.

The 22-year-old has been with the Terriers since, spending time in their academy as well as loan spells at Gateshead and Salford City.

As such, the goalkeeper has yet to play a competitive game for the club and finds himself this season as their third choice.

Therefore, it may be expected that when January comes around, Chapman may be allowed to leave for regular football, even if it is a loan spell lower down in the EFL.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of this season, so there is a chance it could be a permanent exit in January, depending on which sides are interested.

Loick Ayina

Loick Ayina made the move from France to England in 2019 to join the youth set up at Huddersfield.

He has been at the club ever since, working his way up from the under-17s to the under-19s and the B team.

The 20-year-old, whose natural position is centre-back, as been promoted into the first team picture this season, but hasn’t featured in the Championship, with his only appearance coming in the EFL Cup.

Considering the club is out of the EFL Cup, Ayina may struggle for more appearances this season, so he could be allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

Kyle Hudlin

Hudlin joined the Yorkshire side last summer from non-league side Solihull Moors, but he was then sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon for the first part of the campaign.

When he returned in January, he was part of Huddersfield’s B team, so it has taken until this season for Hudlin to make his first appearances for the club.

It is obviously unclear where he stands under Moore, but if his struggling game time was to continue from now until January, the 23-year-old may be sent out on loan once again in January.

His departure from the club may depend on if Huddersfield can bring in a centre-forward, as it is a position in the squad, they are light in.