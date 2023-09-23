Huddersfield Town’s planning for the January transfer market is likely already underway.

The Terriers were hit with the announcement that Neil Warnock is stepping away from his role as manager, which means that the winter window will be the new coach’s first chance to make their mark on the first team squad.

It has been a difficult last 12 months for the Yorkshire outfit, but new ownership means that the new manager will be looking to get a decent backing in the market following their arrival.

Huddersfield will be hoping that they can close the gap to the top teams in the Championship over the remainder of the season, in order to get back to where they were under Carlos Corberan.

But that will be easier said than done, with a strong second division competing for promotion to the Premier League this year.

Who could depart Huddersfield Town in January?

The new manager will also have to handle any potential offers for his own first team squad players in January.

Here we look at some of the Huddersfield players that could be facing a month of speculation once the winter market opens in 2024…

Brahima Diarra

Diarra has made a really promising start to the new season, cementing his place as a regular starter at the John Smith Stadium.

The Mali midfielder has a lot of potential and has proven he is more than capable of competing at this level.

The 20-year-old could be considered a prize asset at the John Smith Stadium, but their current leverage over his future is quite precarious.

Diarra is entering into the final year of his contract, and could find himself the subject of transfer speculation in January if he can maintain a solid level of performance.

Huddersfield will have to make a decision over his future soon, or risk losing him for nothing in the summer of 2024.

Kian Harratt

Harratt is another young talent that has shown some promise this season.

However, game time hasn’t been as easy to come by for the 21-year-old, making most of his appearances from the bench instead.

His lack of game time could see him seek a move away in January, whether it be on a permanent or temporary basis.

Perhaps a loan deal may need to be arranged so that he can play consistently and continue his development into senior level football.

This would suit all parties, as Huddersfield would still get to hold onto a player that looks to have plenty of potential.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green

Edmonds-Green is another young star that has struggled for game time at Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old’s situation is a little less clear as he has just one-year remaining on his current contract.

The Terriers do hold a clause that will trigger an extension of 12 months onto his existing deal, but he could still look for a move away in January in order to get greater playing time.

The midfielder has struggled for game time since making his return from loan spells at Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, so a permanent exit might be the best solution for all parties in the new year.