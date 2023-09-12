Highlights Derby County's failure to gain promotion impacted their summer plans, but the club seems to have financial stability and a fresh start under new ownership.

Despite key players leaving, Derby has made several signings to bolster their squad for another promotion push.

The club is also focusing on developing young players like Dajaune Brown, Jake Rooney, and Darren Robinson, who could save Derby millions in the long run if they fulfill their potential.

Derby County remain a League One club for their second successive year following a seventh-placed finish under Paul Warne last season.

The Rams narrowly missed out on the play-offs during League One final day in 2022/23, with a 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday enough to see them drop out of the top six.

Failure to return to the second tier at the first time of asking impacted their plans this summer, although despite missing out on the possibility of promotion, things seem to be on the up for Derby. They have financial stability under David Clowes and the points deductions are behind them, too. They were finally able to start afresh under a new regime with Clowes taking the reins as the club's majority owner.

However, the Rams have seen the likes of Richard Stearman, James Chester, Curtis Davies, David McGoldrick, Krystian Bielik, and Jason Knight head for the exit door this summer.

However, they have also been busy with incomings as well, and have signed Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Martyn Waghorn, Tyrese Fornah, amongst others to bolster their ranks for another promotion push.

Derby have been somewhat famed for their academy production line over the last few years, from the likes of Max Bird and Louie Sibley in recent times, to the likes of Tom Huddlestone and Will Hughes years gone by.

The squad has a somewhat experienced feel to it still, but here, we take a look at some of the younger players who could save them millions over the next few years if they can fulfill more of their potential with Derby.

Dajaune Brown

Derby's aging forward line may well prove to be effective this season but looking at the long-term picture, it's a concern.

Bar Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules, Warne's forwards are all at least 30 and freshening up that area has to be high on the Rams' list of priorities for next summer and beyond.

In 17-year-old Dajaune Brown, however, they may have a player that can succeed the likes of James Collins, Martyn Waghorn, and Conor Washington.

His high potential has already been recognised by the club, signing a three-year deal in the summer and making his senior debut in the EFL Trophy, and if he can start to fulfil his potential, it would be no surprise to see him involved more regularly at some point in the not too distant future.

Should Brown establish himself as a useful EFL forward, it could save Derby millions in the long run.

Jake Rooney

Another defender is up next, with youngster Jake Rooney unfortunately ruled out for a "significant period" after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage to his right knee following defeat to Bolton Wanderers recently.

The 20-year-old, who is the cousin of former Rams boss and Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, has made 21 appearances for the side so far, and is evidently a big prospect.

Rooney joined the Rams in August 2022 after coming through the academy at Burnley and signed a new three-year deal at Pride Park side in July. In spite of the injury, he is a player with big potential, and may even fill the shoes of Cashin as of next season. He would have been hoping for more first-team development games this term, but his chance will come.

Darren Robinson

Having joined the club from Portadown in 2019, Robinson signed his first professional contract with Dungannon Swifts in January 2021. However, immediately that season he spent time training at English clubs Fleetwood Town, Stoke City, and Derby County.

Robinson made his first-team debut for Dungannon Swifts in May 2021 as a late substitute against Glenavon and it was then soon announced that Robinson had joined Derby on a three-year professional contract two days later.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Robinson was a regular in the U21s and made two first-team appearances, both in the EFL Trophy. The Northern Irishman then signed his professional contract for the club, until June 2024 and the midfielder is the next in line to break through to the senior side in a major role soon, with League One a great place for him to step up his development.

If his development continues, Robinson could emerge as a successor to aging midfielders like Korey Smith and Connor Hourihane, which would save the Rams a fair bit of cash.