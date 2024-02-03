Highlights Coventry City managed to keep hold of key player Callum O'Hare despite interest from high-profile clubs, thanks to his crucial contributions to the team's goals and assists from midfield.

Ben Sheaf has been a valuable member of the team and fans will be relieved that Coventry was able to retain him for at least another six months, especially after interest from Luton Town in the Premier League.

Forward Fabio Tavares, who suffered a season-ending injury in January 2023, was expected to leave Coventry for further development opportunities, but a move failed to materialize, possibly due to his lack of playtime this season.

Coventry City are once again aiming for a play-off finish after a transfer window that saw them keep hold of some key players.

The Sky Blues are in contention for a top six finish in the Championship and aim to do one better than their play-off final defeat at the end of the last Championship campaign.

They had an interesting January transfer window, with Viktor Torp and Ephron Mason-Clark both brought in - the latter returning to Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the season.

Kyle McFadzean was the only player to depart but there are a few that it is somewhat surprising the Sky Blues were able to keep hold of...

1 Callum O'Hare

Callum O'Hare has impressed so much since his return to the Coventry side, having been out long-term after a nasty injury in December 2022, that he was linked with a move to some high-profile clubs in January.

Reports of interest from Premier League and La Liga clubs, as well as Championship sides Southampton and Leicester City, made O'Hare a wanted man last month, and it seemed likely that he could move from the Sky Blues before the transfer window closed.

Given how crucial he is to the side, contributing goals and assists from midfield so far in this campaign, the proven Championship playmaker was bound to attract interest from other clubs, and Coventry have done well to hold on to the midfielder until at least the end of the season.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats until 2023/24- (all comps) via Transfermarkt Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

With only six months left on his current deal, Coventry may have made the decision to avoid selling the attacking midfielder for a cut-price deal and keep him to boost their Premier League promotion charge.

If interest wanes and Coventry continue to impress this season, there is always the chance he signs a new deal with the club, which is what they will likely have been hoping for when they made the decision to keep O'Hare.

Related Coventry City complete transfer for 10-goal League One forward The Sky Blues ave completed a transfer coup with the addition of Peterborough United winger Ephron Mason-Clark

2 Ben Sheaf

Ben Sheaf has been a key member of the Coventry squad so far this season, and fans will be delighted that the club managed to hang on to the midfielder for at least another six months.

He joined the Sky Blues in the summer of 2021, following an impressive loan spell at the Coventry Building Society Stadium. Playing in a variety of positions, he has been a regular in defensive midfield while also covering at centre-back and right-back when needed this season.

This term he's established himself as one of the division's best in the centre of the park and his performances in the Championship have led to interest from the Premier League. Luton Town, who beat Coventry in last season's play-off final, were reportedly interested in signing the midfielder in a bid to boost their hopes of avoiding relegation back down to the second tier.

A move didn't materialise, perhaps due to Sheaf's recent injury, but following the summer sale of Gustavo Hamer to Sheffield United, Coventry will have been happy to keep the rest of their midfield in tact.

3 Fabio Tavares

Portuguese forward Fabio Tavaras is one player that many will have been expecting to leave Coventry, considering Robins' comments about the player in the past.

While trying to break into the team, he suffered an injury that kept him out for the season in January 2023, halting any chances of the youngster making a splash on the promotion-chasing team.

With the signing of players like Ellis Simms in the summer, his path to the first team has been blocked even further, and a move away from the Sky Blues to continue his development seemed the most likely path for Tavares.

Manager Robins even noted that he intended to send the forward out on loan in January, but a move for the forward failed to materialise before the transfer window slammed shut on February 1st.

The lack of interest in the forward may have been down to a lack of play-time for the 22-year-old, as he has struggled for time on the pitch at Coventry so far this season.