Coventry City's run to make it to the Championship play-off final last season was certainly one of the feel-good stories of the 2022-23 campaign, but things are a lot different at the CBS Arena in 2023-24.

Losing two star players in Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer was always going to take time to adjust to, but the Sky Blues are finding it tough without the Swedish striker and the Dutch midfield maestro.

City made plenty of money from their sales to Sporting CP and Sheffield United respectively, and they spent a fair old chunk of money replenishing their squad in a number of different positions.

So far, after eight matches, Mark Robins' new-look side are struggling to gel and have won just the once in Championship action, with a mammoth amount of draws already as they've picked up a point five times.

And despite the summer transfer window only closing a month ago, let's look at THREE Cov players who could be lined up for January exits from the club when the market re-opens at the start of 2024.

Callum O'Hare

This could prove to be a controversial selection, but the fact remains that O'Hare's contract expires this coming summer.

Before the start of the 2022-23 season, O'Hare was one of the most sought-after attacking midfielders in the EFL, with Burnley in particular making a big play for the diminutive attacker.

Last season ended up being a disaster for Coventry's number 10 though - he missed the opening three months of the season with a hamstring tear but when he did return, he notched three assists in 11 Championship appearances.

A ruptured ACL against Sheffield United on Boxing Day cruelly ended the ex-Aston Villa man's season though, and it is an injury that he is still yet to return from after a lengthy amount of time out.

Those types of injuries for quick, skillful players are always ones that you don't know if the individual will come back the same from, and Coventry definitely have a dilemma to make as to what kind of contract they put on the table for O'Hare ahead of the January window.

Should clubs still be interested however, there's every chance that the club cash in on the 25-year-old if he does not put pen-to-paper on a new deal.

Jake Bidwell

A defender with plenty of Championship experience, Bidwell doesn't appear to be getting a look in from the start of matches anymore.

A regular at left wing-back last season under Robins, the 30-year-old has been displaced by Jay Dasilva's arrival from Bristol City, with his game-time now restricted as a result.

Still under contract at the CBS Arena until the summer of 2025, Bidwell may want regular game-time considering he still should be in his prime years, and with the amount of Championship minutes he has under his belt it would be a surprise if clubs weren't looking in January.

Fábio Tavares

Like the aforementioned O'Hare, Tavares is another player to have suffered with a serious injury last season after rupturing his achilles against Wrexham in the FA Cup.

The 22-year-old Portuguese attacker had featured 11 times that season in all competitions up until his setback, but he should be back in contention soon enough following his recovery - it's unlikely though that he will get any Championship minutes.

A loan move in January somewhere else in League One or Two would really help to kickstart Tavares' career you'd think, and regular game-time is what he needs after spending so long on the sidelines.