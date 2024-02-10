Highlights Coventry City could lose key players at the end of the season as three stars are out of contract.

Club captain Liam Kelly's experience and influence could be crucial in Coventry's promotion push, so the club may want to keep him on a new deal.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore is unlikely to be offered a contract extension, with Brad Collins and Ben Wilson preferred, leading to his likely departure from the club, while they'd surely love to keep hold of Callum O'Hare.

Coventry City could lose some of their key players at the end of the season, with three stars out of contract once the current campaign concludes.

The Sky Blues have been impressive once again this year, and look on course for back-to-back top six finishes if they can continue their form into the second half of the Championship.

However, that may be a struggle with the uncertainty surrounding some key player's futures, with three of their first-team squad's contracts coming to an end once the season ends.

Whether Coventry can secure promotion to the Premier League may sway some of these players to sign new deals with the club.

1 Liam Kelly

Club captain Liam Kelly could leave the club on a free transfer in the summer but the Sky Blues may be hoping to keep him around for a little bit longer if they can.

He signed a new one-year contract extension last season, keeping the 33-year-old under contract until the summer of 2024.

While he is now in the latter stages of his career, his experience as club captain could prove vital in their bid for promotion and keeping him could help motivate the squad even further in the years to come.

Kelly has only played eight games in the Championship in 2023/24, but after his influential performances to help the club reach the play-off final, Coventry will likely be hoping he can do it all again in the seasons ahead.

2 Simon Moore

One man who will likely not be offered a new contract in the summer is goalkeeper Simon Moore and his time at the Coventry Building Society Arena looks likely to come to an end.

The former Bristol City and Cardiff City keeper joined the club in 2021 but has not been a factor for the side at all this year. He has appeared on the bench just once, failing to make a single appearance for the Sky Blues in the Championship.

It is unlikely that he will be handed a new deal, so expect the 33-year-old to exit the club once the season concludes, with Brad Collins and Ben Wilson preferred in goal for Coventry, with no chance given to Moore to change Robins' mind.

His three-year deal signed in 2021 comes to an end in the summer and the Sky Blues may well be happy to get him off the wage books.

3 Callum O'Hare

One of the star players for Coventry this season could be out the door in the summer, as Callum O'Hare has yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

With only six months left on his current deal, it was a shock to some people that the club did not cash in on O'Hare in January, with several clubs from La Liga and the Premier League reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.

But keeping hold of the playmaker is a boost to the Sky Blues' promotion hopes and getting up to the Premier League may be vital to convincing him to sign a new contract.

He would be a huge loss for the Sky Blues if he does leave, although they made a rod for their own back when they handed him an 18-month contract last year. Since then, he has become one of the club's top performers and a crucial player in Robins' side.