It's fair to say that Charlton Athletic have a varied assembly of players across their squad.

Within the Addicks ranks, there are certain individuals with real star quality that new boss Michael Appleton will desperately want to keep hold of when the January transfer window comes around in a few months time, if he is to keep any hope that they have of achieving promotion this term alive.

On the flip side of that, however, there's no shortage of players that he'll doubtlessly be keen to move on to pastures new too, and we'll be taking a look at both ends here as we dive into three players who could well leave the club following the turn of the year...

Corey Blackett-Taylor

An obvious candidate to initiate proceedings, Blackett-Taylor is most certainly a name that falls into the former category of players that the Addicks could just face difficulty in maintaining for the duration of this season.

Quick, direct and skillful, he's been a star turn for Charlton yet again in the opening stages of the current campaign, building upon the previous term that saw him tally a career-high eight-goal haul.

As such, then, suitors are circling for the winger's services and a recent update from journalist Darren Witcoop revealed interest from Championship duo Swansea City and Hull City.

The real challenge, though, is that his contract expires next summer.

It's yet to be renewed and while Charlton will naturally be eager to refresh his terms, it's still unclear what the desires will be of a player who has interest from higher up and has shown himself to be worthy of that progression, too.

Much hinges upon how Charlton fare in the coming months, but if they're not well and truly in promotion discussions then expect them to sanction a January sale in order to avoid losing the forward for nothing.

Charlie Kirk

Meanwhile, it's a bit different for Kirk - who, all things considered, looks set to leave under vastly different circumstances.

Once a highly-regarded prospect in the fourth-tier with Crewe Alexandra, it felt a real coup when Charlton landed his signature two years ago, though it's proved anything but since.

He's been perennially out of favour and has embarked on two loan spells away from South East London in that time, heading out to Blackpool and Burton Albion at the mid-way point in his two full seasons.

The 25-year-old is evidently not in the frame this year either, evidenced by the miniscule 14 minutes of league football he's endured to date.

That means a departure seems inevitable in January, and it's certainly the best option for both parties when you analyse the current situation.

Conor McGrandles

There's plenty of symmetry between Kirk's predicament and that of McGrandles, who was also held in a high regard and accompanied by excitement and optimism upon arriving at the Valley before failing to really live up to the billing.

That's not the fault of the player in question too much as he has suffered some really unfortunate luck on the injury front, but nonetheless, he too doesn't look to be in the club's immediate or long-term plans.

The ex-Lincoln City midfielder only joined last summer and was in and out of the team prior to making a loan switch to Cambridge United in January, and it had felt that he was primed to leave permanently after returning, only to be struck down by injury.

Overall, he's never enforced himself into the thinking of Charlton's managers and it seems no different this time around, meaning that they should really be looking to cut their losses sooner rather than later.