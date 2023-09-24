Highlights Charlton Athletic aims for a respectable finish this season despite a slow start, needing consistency for success.

The club made productive signings in the summer, but their response to the slow start is crucial for success.

Three players, Alfie May, Daniel Kanu, and Miles Leaburn, have the potential to generate interest from other clubs if they continue their impressive performances.

Charlton Athletic haven't made the best start to the campaign, but they will be looking to achieve a respectable finish under Michael Appleton at the end of this term.

For a club of the Addicks' size, they will want to be competing for a return to the Championship but consistency will be key to their success.

Following a productive summer transfer window, they certainly have some of the players needed to get themselves into the promotion mix, but how they all combine and respond to their slow start to the season will be key to their success.

Charlton Athletic - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Isted Luton Town Permanent Lloyd Jones Cambridge United Permanent Tennai Watson MK Dons Permanent Tayo Edun Blackburn Rovers Permanent Alfie May Cheltenham Town Permanent Terry Taylor Burton Albion Permanent Chem Campbell Wolves Loan Slobodan Tedic Man City Loan Panutche Camara Ipswich Town Loan James Abankwah Udinese Loan Louie Watson Luton Town Loan

Mental strength will be just as important as their physical ability and potential future speculation surrounding some of their players' futures could go on to destabilise them if they fail to block out noise from the outside.

Sticking with this subject, we take a look at three Charlton players who could generate a considerable amount of interest from elsewhere ahead and during the January window, which isn't too far away.

Alfie May

Already getting himself on the scoresheet a respectable number of times this term, May has proved to be a real shining light during an underwhelming start for the Addicks.

His goalscoring record isn't a surprise considering how much of an asset he was for Cheltenham Town - and he generated plenty of interest in himself during his time with the Robins.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Championship clubs start to take an interest in him if he can keep scoring, because he was arguably unlucky not to secure a move to the second tier in the summer after proving his worth at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

The good thing for Charlton is the fact he still has just under three years left on his deal with the extension option in mind, which will allow them to take a tough stance at the negotiating table.

Daniel Kanu

At the time of writing, 18-year-old Kanu has scored three goals in six competitive appearances and has managed to record an assist in the process.

Considering his age, it's impressive that he has managed to make such a good impact for his side and it wouldn't be a shock if clubs from the top two tiers start to take an interest in him.

The volume of interest that he can generate in his signature will depend on his consistency and how often he can get himself on the scoresheet though.

If he can keep scoring, it will only be a matter of time before he's the subject of bids from elsewhere.

Miles Leaburn

Leaburn was missing during the early stages of the campaign but has since returned and could be a real asset for the Addicks once again this term.

Scoring 12 goals in 35 league appearances last term, the 19-year-old certainly made his mark and if he can score at a similar or better rate this season, he will attract attention.

Back in April, The Sun revealed that Aston Villa were among the Premier League teams keeping tabs on him and although a move failed to materialise in the end, it may only be a matter of time before he seals an exit from The Valley.

The teenager can't rest on his laurels though, he needs to continue building on last season's progress.