Cardiff City have made a better start to the season than many expected.

Finding themselves at the bottom end of the Championship in recent seasons and only being saved from relegation by Reading's points deduction, it was clear that things needed to change in the Welsh capital if they were to escape the jaws of relegation this term.

They did manage to bring in some talented players during the summer window, including Aaron Ramsey, Yakou Meite, Karlan Grant and Josh Bowler.

But manager Erol Bulut also has to be given a lot of credit for the work he has done so far, guiding the club to some excellent wins against the likes of Coventry City and Sunderland.

They are now around the promotion mix and although they simply can't afford to rest on their laurels, they have given themselves a bit of breathing room in their quest to remain in the second tier beyond the end of this season.

Bulut may be keen to make further additions in January to ensure his side has enough depth - but there could potentially be departures too and we have selected three players who could leave the Cardiff City Stadium when the next transfer window opens.

Andy Rinomhota

Rinomhota made a respectable 39 league appearances last season and that was a big boost for him considering he spent much of the 2021/22 campaign out of action with a serious injury.

He has been mainly restricted to Carabao Cup appearances this season though - and it wouldn't be a surprise if he was offloaded in January - either on loan or permanently.

The midfielder probably doesn't regret leaving Reading for the Bluebirds considering the Royals are in League One now - but he may need to drop down a division now to win more game time until he can force his way into Bulut's plans.

Things don't look promising for him though, with his own league appearance so far this season coming on the opening day at Leeds United.

He will be desperate to win more minutes and Aaron Ramsey's injury could potentially allow him to win more minutes. It remains to be seen whether that will happen though.

Romaine Sawyers

Sawyers is another midfielder who could be on his way out of the club in the winter.

He may have played regularly in the Carabao Cup - but now the Bluebirds are out of the competition following their defeat against Blackburn Rovers - his game time could be limited.

It seems as though he's even behind Rinomhota in the pecking order and this is why it would be difficult to see the former West Bromwich Albion man forcing his way back into the picture in the Welsh capital.

He has yet to make a single league appearance this term.

Kieron Evans (Loan)

Evans is another man who has found his game time limited this season but that isn't a surprise considering he doesn't have a huge amount of EFL experience under his belt.

He will only get more experience by getting more game time - but that may not come at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Spending last season at Torquay United, another loan could potentially be on the horizon in the winter if he doesn't manage to win a decent amount of time on the pitch between now and January.