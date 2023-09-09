Cardiff City have seen the return of academy star Aaron Ramsey this season and will be hoping to produce a similar calibre of talent in the Welsh capital.

Growing financial concerns have forced Cardiff's hand in recent seasons with creative recruitment required to compete at this level.

The Bluebirds find themselves battling relegation from the second tier, a damning contrast to that of five years ago when the club were enjoying a Premier League return.

The South Wales outfit finished 21st last season, just five points clear of the drop, while they are performing marginally better so far this campaign.

Erol Bulut side's picked up an opening weekend point at Elland Road before falling to back-to-back league defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Leicester City.

A solitary victory against Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, sees the club keep any early relegation danger at bay for the time being despite a recent loss to Ipswich Town.

On the pitch, nine new - or returning - faces have come through the doors, despite a lack of funds, with City looking to progress up the division. With the likes of Rubin Colwill and Aaron Ramsey established members of Bulut's side, the Turkish manager may turn to some up-and-coming talent to give his side an extra edge during a gruelling Championship campaign.

3 Ollie Tanner

While still a raw talent, 21-year-old Ollie Tanner has began to showcase his potential with a solitary EFL Cup outing against Colchester United.

The dynamic winger enjoyed a bright display against the League Two outfit, taking on his man at will while going close to getting his name on the scoresheet.

The youngster gained mass attention after impressive performances for non-league club Lewes, Tottenham Hotspur going as far as agreeing a fee for the player last January before personal terms could not be agreed.

He instead opted to join Cardiff last summer before experiencing an underwhelming loan spell with York City, making just eight appearances for the Minstermen.

A disappointing move has not stopped Tanner, however, making his presence known to new boss Bulut and has been rewarded for his efforts, making three Championship appearances, including a start against Ipswich Town.

2 Cian Ashford

Ashford has continued to impress through the Cardiff City ranks after signing his first professional contract back in June 2021.

The attacking force made his debut for the U23 team at just 16-years-old and has continued to impress for the development team, kickstarting the campaign with four goals against Haverfordwest County in the Nathaniel MG Cup before scoring and assisting against Barnsley U21s.

The young, attacking-minded player has been rewarded with his professional debut this term, a late cameo against Colchester United in the EFL Cup prompting the start of his senior career before making another 20-minute cameo against Birmingham City in the following round of the competition.

1 Joel Colwill

Rubin Colwill has demonstrated the first-team pathway at Cardiff City with his brother, Joel, looking to follow suit.

A fellow midfielder, the 18-year-old has progressed through various age groups with the Welsh national team and has been selected in the U21 squad during the current international break.

This comes after the exciting prospect made his professional debut against Colchester United, playing the final 30 minutes as the Bluebirds secured victory via a penalty shootout.

Following a taste of senior football, he is more eager than ever to impress for both club and country and become a regular fixture in the Cardiff eleven.

Speaking to Y Clwb Pêl-droed during the international break, Joel Colwill said: "I play a similar position to him, and I’ve tried to just follow in his footsteps really. He played in midfield, so I wanted to play in midfield. He played for Cardiff, so I wanted to play for Cardiff. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do, to be able to do what he’s done."