After a late flurry of activity in the January transfer window, Cardiff City have entered the last few months of the season with a bolstered squad.

The Bluebirds had suffered a torrid run of form thanks to a small squad being impacted by injuries and fatigue. However, January additions such as Nat Phillips, Ethan Horvath, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, David Turnbull and Famara Diedhiou mean that they are in a position to kick on.

Cardiff also saw the likes of Vontae Daley-Campbell, Andy Rinomhota, and Ebou Adams depart late on in the window, helping to free up space in the squad.

Despite a good January window, the Bluebirds have a number of players on their books who are out of contract in the summer.

This means that the club will either have to agree a new deal with these players or see them leave for free next summer.

1 Joe Ralls

Bluebirds' midfielder Joe Ralls is by far the highest-profile Cardiff player out of contract this summer.

The 30-year-old joined Cardiff's academy in 2010 and has gone on to make 374 appearances for the Bluebirds at first-team level. The midfielder is also club captain at the Cardiff City Stadium, showing the influence he has in the Welsh capital.

Ralls signed a new two-year deal with the club in the summer of 2022 under Steve Morison's reign, meaning he's set to become a free agent this coming summer.

Joe Ralls' last five full seasons - Transfermarkt Season Division P G A 2018/19 Premier League 29 0 0 2019/20 Championship 31 7 5 2020/21 Championship 40 5 4 2021/22 Championship 29 1 6 2022/23 Championship 43 1 2

Cardiff aren't short of options in central midfield with the likes of Aaron Ramsey, Manolis Siopis, and David Turnbull all competing for spots in the starting XI, meaning Ralls is no longer guaranteed regular football when they're all fit.

However, Wales Online reported in November that Ralls was in talks with the club over a fresh deal, showing that they are keen to keep the player on board.

Nothing has materalised so far, but with the club seemingly happy to retain Ralls, you feel it's likely he'll remain at the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

2 Jamilu Collins

Nigerian left-back Jamilu Collins signed a two-year deal with the Bluebirds in the summer of 2022 when he made the move from German club SC Paderborn.

It proved a disastrous first campaign in the Welsh capital for Collins as he played just four times for the Bluebirds before an injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

However, since returning to full fitness this season, he's been a regular starter for the club and has cemented himself as the club's first-choice left-back.

At 29, there is still plenty of life left in Collins yet, and you'd have thought that the club would be keen to secure his future at the club with a new deal.

3 Romaine Sawyers

Midfielder Sawyers signed a two-year deal at the Cardiff City Stadium in the summer of 2022 following his release from West Bromwich Albion.

The 32-year-old was a regular for the club during 2022/23, making 39 appearances in all competitions, but has seen his playing time reduced significantly this season.

The Saint Kitts and Nevis international has played just a handful of games for the club this term and is yet to make a league start.

Given his age and lack of minutes this season, it's highly likely that he'll be allowed to leave the club as a free agent in the summer and find a new club.

Sawyers has proved to be a solid Championship midfielder throughout his career and would make a decent signing for second tier clubs lacking experience in the middle of the park, or ambitious League One clubs looking to win promotion.