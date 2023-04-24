The 2022/23 campaign has been a wildly successful one for Burnley Football Club.

The goal of most sides relegated from the Premier League is to bounce back up at the first time of asking. Not only have the Clarets achieved that, but they have done so in a very impressive manner.

Vincent Kompany's side have been far and away the standout side in the division this campaign, and it will certainly be interesting to see how they fare in the top flight under his stewardship next campaign.

That is, of course, if they can fend off reported interest in his services from both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Which Burnley players are out of contract this summer?

Whilst Burnley have been brilliant in the Championship, they will, of course, have to strengthen this summer if they are to be a success in the top flight.

Naturally, that will involve players leaving, as well as coming in.

Currently, as per Transfermarkt, there are three Burnley players due to depart the club on a free transfer come the end of June.

Below, we have discussed all three of them.

Ashley Barnes

The highest profile Burnley player out of contract this summer is forward Ashley Barnes.

The 33-year-old has been quite heavily involved this season for the club, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 42 appearances across all competitions.

In all honesty, it would not have been a huge surprise to see Barnes' stay extended.

However, after Burnley's promotion was secured, Barnes confirmed he would be leaving the club when his current deal expires.

Matt Lowton

Another senior Burnley player currently due to leave on a free this summer is Matt Lowton.

The 33-year-old made just two EFL Cup appearances for Burnley this season before being loaned out to Huddersfield Town.

He has since made nine appearances for the Terriers.

Lowton would certainly be a player expected to depart at the end of June.

Will Norris

Last but not least, goalkeeper Will Norris' contract is also due to expire at the end of June.

This means he is set to be available on a free transfer this summer.

Norris has made just three Burnley appearances during his time at the club and is currently on loan at Peterborough United in League One.

Even despite featuring for Posh out on loan, Norris' departure from Turf Moor at the end of his current contract feels inevitable.