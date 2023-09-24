Highlights Sam Bell, a rising star in Bristol City's academy, may attract interest from Premier League and Rangers in January due to his impressive performances and six goals last season.

Andi Weimann, a veteran and important player for Bristol City, may face transfer speculation in January if he doesn't sign a new contract, with other clubs circling for a potential bargain.

Omar Taylor-Clarke, a promising midfielder who debuted last season, could potentially be loaned out in January for valuable game-time and further development in League Two or the National League.

The summer transfer window has only just closed, but some clubs will already be looking ahead to January 2024 when they are allowed to do deals once again.

And for Bristol City, who lost starlet Alex Scott to Bournemouth in a £25 million deal in August, they will be hoping not to lose any more important players when the new year rolls around.

Let's however take a look at THREE Robins individuals who may be anticipating some January speculation surrounding their name.

Sam Bell

The Bristol City academy has brought through some real talents in the years, and that includes the aforementioned Scott who is not a graduate but was nurtured by the club since his move from Guernsey.

And Bell could be the latest hit at Ashton Gate after really breaking through into Nigel Pearson's plans in the 2022-23 season.

Bell had played 11 times before the previous campaign, having had stints out on loan in non-league before that with Clevedon Town, Yate and Grimsby, but after making his first Championship appearance of 2022-23 against Swansea last October, he remained in Pearson's plans.

Often cutting in from the left flank and using his pace to good effect, Bell ended the season with six goals and it wasn't a shock to see other clubs linked with his services in the summer window.

Premier League sides such as Brentford, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Wolves have been scouting the 21-year-old, whilst Rangers have also been linked with a move for the versatile forward's services, meaning that when January comes around, City may have to fend off bids for Bell's services.

Andi Weimann

Now into his sixth season at Ashton Gate, Weimann is a real veteran and dressing room leader, but the more pressing issue is that the Austrian international's contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old had his real standout campaign in 2021-22 when he hit the back of the net 22 times for the Robins, but his goal contributions waned last season with just seven goals scored.

Struggling in the early stage of the season with a heel issue, Weimann could still be an important player in 2023-24 for City, but if January comes around and he is still on the same contract that expires in June 2024, then there will likely be transfer.

Despite his age, Weimann is still an international player for Austria and that will probably see other clubs circling in order to try and get a bargain or to strike a pre-contract agreement if they are from overseas, so it is a situation to watch very closely.

Omar Taylor-Clarke

A number of teenagers from the City academy are among Pearson's squad this season, including the likes of Ephraim Yeboah and Jamie Knight-Lebel.

One youngster who received his debut last season is Taylor-Clarke, an all-action midfielder who made nine appearances in total for the Robins in that season and showed some exciting flashes in his time on the pitch.

Some of City's promising youngsters have gone out on loan over the course of the summer window, such as Dylan Kadji and Seb Palmer-Houlden, and Taylor-Clarke could be the next to depart in January.

There will likely be some interest halfway through the season in giving him regular game-time further down the pyramid, perhaps in League Two or the National League, and it's something that should be considered for his development.