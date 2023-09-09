Highlights Bolton Wanderers have made a strong start to the League One season, showing their clear strategy on and off the pitch.

Despite losing key players, manager Ian Evatt has made quality signings and extended contracts, ensuring a stable squad.

The futures of Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson, Cameron Jerome, and Luke Matheson at the club beyond this season are uncertain.

Bolton Wanderers have started the League One season as they mean to go on, accumulating 13 points from their opening six games, sitting behind leaders Exeter City who fare one better in terms of goal difference to the Whites.

After so many years of uncertainty leading up to their eventual takeover by Sharon Brittain in the chaotic summer of 2019, under the current ownership and management team, it seems that Bolton are finally a club with a clear strategy on how they operate on and off the pitch, which has been reflected regarding the upward trajectory season upon season since falling into League Two just three years ago.

Despite losing key players such as James Trafford, now Premier League Burnley's first choice goalkeeper, and Conor Bradley after their play-off semi-final defeat to Barnsley in May, Ian Evatt has replaced them with the likes of Nathan Baxter and Josh Dacres-Cogley and added further quality with eight signings across the summer window, as well as letting go of ten players such as Elias Kachunga, Kieran Sadlier, MJ Williams and Kieran Lee.

In fact, only three senior players are out of contract next summer, with many of Evatt's squad's deals expiring in the summers of 2025 and 2026.

So, who are the three players permanently contracted who may see their days at the Toughsheet Community Stadium up in nine months time, alongside loanees Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma.

Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson

A player who has recently just signed a contract extension kicks off the trio in the form of Icelandic striker Jon-Dadi Bodvarsson.

The striker made his initial move to Bolton from Championship outfit Millwall in January transfer window of 2021/22, having played no part for the Lions in the first half of the campaign.

Having initially joined on an 18-month deal which was set to expire in the summer, Bodvarsson extended his stay by a further year on June 13th, making his stance firmly clear in the process.

“My family and I feel like we’re at home here, the fans and the people of the community are brilliant. The direction and the ambition of the club is also positive. I want to be a part of it.”

The 31-year-old has played 50 times in all competitions for Bolton, scoring 15. However, he has only featured once at the beginning of this campaign.

Cameron Jerome

The veteran striker completed his move to the North West in January, despite featuring regularly for eventual Championship play-off final winners Luton Town in the first half of 2022/23.

The former Birmingham, Stoke and Norwich forward signed an 18-month deal which is set to expire in June 2024.

Last season, Jerome made 10 appearances in Bolton's run to the play-off semi-finals, but didn't score a goal. So far this season, the 37-year-old has also made five appearances in the club's six league games, but all from the bench.

With this combination of factors, it seems hard to think that the Whites hierarchy see Jerome's future with the club past the end of the season.

Luke Matheson

The 20-year-old full-back has made an interesting switch to Bolton this summer, signing initially for the club's B team.

Having burst onto the scene back in 2019, scoring for Rochdale at Old Trafford in a Carabao Cup tie at the age of 16, Matheson has had an interesting career since that moment.

Having joined Wolves in January 2020 for £1m, Matheson has seen his regular tastes of football come at loan spells for Ipswich, Hamilton Academical and Scunthorpe United.

After being released by the Molineux outfit, the right-back has since joined the Wanderers B Team after impressing on trial, and has a lot of untapped potential still being at a young age.

Could we see him stay at Bolton for the coming years perhaps?