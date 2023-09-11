Highlights Bolton Wanderers have had an excellent start to the season, currently sitting second in League One with 13 points from their opening six games.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The Trotters missed out on promotion last season after losing to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals, but they are widely expected to challenge at the top of the division again this campaign and they have lived up to those expectations so far.

Wanderers currently sit second in the table, one point behind leaders Stevenage, after picking up 13 points from their opening six league games.

It was a busy summer at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma arriving at the club, while Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee, MJ Williams and Kieran Sadlier were among those to depart.

The influx of new additions and the Trotters' promotion ambitions mean that opportunities for young players could be limited this season, but the academy is still producing a number of exciting talents.

With that in mind, we looked at three players who could save Wanderers money on transfer fees in the future.

Luke Matheson

Matheson joined the Trotters after his release by Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

The defender began his career with Rochdale, and he became their youngest ever player when he made his debut aged 15 years and 336 days against Bury in the EFL Trophy in September 2018.

Matheson scored an equaliser for Dale in a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup in September 2019 to send the game to extra time, but his side went on to lose on penalties.

He joined Wolves in January 2020 for a fee of £1 million, returning to Spotland on loan for the remainder of the 2019-20 season, but he did not make a single appearance during his time at Molineux, spending time out on loan with Ipswich Town, Hamilton Academical and Scunthorpe United.

The 20-year-old made his debut for Wanderers in the 3-0 home win against Salford City in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night and he says he is looking forward to reigniting his career in Lancashire.

"I am not going to sit here and say it didn’t work out at Wolves because of an injury because that would be me lying to myself and lying to other people," Matheson told The Bolton News.

"It wasn’t one thing. Yes, when you get two season-ending injuries it is going to play a part in your development, but I can’t say that is the sole reason or that it is why I didn’t progress the way I probably should have done.

"I am here now, and it is almost like I have pressed reset on everything. I am more than happy. I feel like I don’t have an ego, and I am not offended that I am playing in the B Team, if that makes sense, I am enjoying football and I want to play games.

"I can’t say it was injury, this, that or the other that is why things didn’t work out with Wolves. I had various loans, some were better than others, etc, etc.

"Football is just a mad, mad game and I just want to continue playing and enjoying it."

It was a disappointing stint for Matheson at Wolves, but he still has plenty of room for development and if he can rediscover his form, he could be a huge asset for Bolton.

Nelson Khumbeni

Khumbeni made the move to Wanderers from Norwich City last July, making his debut in the 5-1 win over Salford in the EFL Cup the following month.

The midfielder captained the Trotters' B team last season and he signed a new two-year contract this summer, with the club having the option to extend for a further year.

Manager Ian Evatt praised Khumbeni for his performances for the B team and says he is keen to send the 20-year-old out on loan.

"There are players who have done okay in the short spells that we have seen them – and Nelson’s development was a real highlight of the B Team for me last season in particular," Evatt told The Bolton News.

"The next step for him now is becoming more important. We probably need to look for a League Two loan for him because he is at that standard at the very least at the moment and he needs to play consistent football.

"Hopefully we can find something that suits him and lets him continue that upward curve."

Khumbeni was unable to secure a temporary move away from the club during the transfer window and while there is no doubt a loan would be beneficial for his development, he could receive more first team opportunities with the Trotters this season, particularly in the cup competitions.

Luke Hutchinson

Goalkeeper Hutchinson impressed for the B team last season and has been included in a number of first team squads.

Hutchinson has previously had loan spells at Atherton Colleries and Bamber Bridge and he joined Hyde United on a temporary basis in August, but he was recalled earlier this month.

It will be tough for Hutchinson to get in ahead of Baxter and Coleman, but he looks set to be involved in the senior squad again this campaign and B team manager Matt Craddock has commended the 21-year-old's attitude.

"We have some really good keepers ahead of him at the moment so Luke has to be patient and keep working hard, and that is what he does," Craddock said, quoted via The Bolton News.

"He has no ego. He comes into work every day and wants to get better, and that is fantastic for him and a real testament to him."

Hutchinson is comfortable with the ball at his feet, making him the perfect fit for Evatt's style of play and he could have a bright future ahead of him at the club.