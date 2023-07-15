Having faced heartache at the hands of Barnsley in last season's League One play-offs, Bolton Wanderers will no doubt be striving to go one better and seal a Championship return next time around.

And, so far, Ian Evatt is doing everything right to attempt to translate that ambition into reality by making five acquisitions already in the form of Will Forrester, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Nathan Baxter and Dan Nlundulu, whose temporary spell on loan from Southampton last term has been made a permanent one.

It would come as no surprise to see the former-Barrow boss seek to bolster his squad even further ahead of the season opener on Saturday August 5, where they will welcome Lincoln to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Who are Bolton's guaranteed starters?

Here are three players who look nailed-on to start in that fixture.

Aaron Morley

With 41 appearances to his name in the season just gone - 33 of which were starts - Morley is very much a key part of Evatt's plans moving forward and such, he appears virtually guaranteed to feature right from the very first whistle against the Imps.

Having created 70 chances from centre midfield in his first full campaign at the club, he is perhaps Bolton's most creative player and has the technical ability to dictate games in the middle of the park while in possession.

Capable of breaking up play, too, Morley will doubtlessly be chiefly called upon not just from the start of the season, but most likely until it finishes as well.

Dion Charles

Another player who has virtually secured his name in Evatt's first starting line-up of the season owing to credit in the bank from the previous term, Charles' guarantee of goals at League One level means that he is also a no-brainer when Lincoln come to town.

And just like Morley, he also enjoyed an impressive first full season by scoring no less than 16 times in the league in 42 outings to finish as his side's leading goalscorer

Despite the permanent arrival of fellow striker Nlundulu, Charles' starting berth appears in little doubt and there will once again be a significant emphasis upon his goals to keep Bolton in promotion contention next term.

The Northern Ireland international could well get off to a strong start against Lincoln, whom he also scored against last season.

Gethin Jones

It would come as a real surprise to see versatile defender Jones lose his starting place upon Lincoln's visit after being an ever-present during the previous campaign.

The Everton academy product turned 39 times for Bolton and started all but two of those as he often repaid Evatt's faith with some crucial displays as a cornerstone of one of the division's sternest defences.

Positionally flexible enough to operate at left, right or centre-back, Jones' adaptability is advantageous to Bolton and ensures that his status as a bonafide starter is as guaranteed as it can be.

He can also contribute offensively and scored twice along with assisting a further six goals in what was his best season at Wanderers to date, and will definitely be one of Evatt's first names on the team sheet come August.