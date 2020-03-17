The 3 Blackburn Rovers players who will benefit most from EFL suspension

Blackburn Rovers will have to place their push for a top six finish in the Championship on hold for the next few weeks at least, which could potentially provide a chance for Tony Mowbray’s side to assess their current situation.

Mowbray’s side have enjoyed a largely positive season so far, with Rovers having managed to overcome injury problems to a host of key players to mount a strong push for the play-offs, and Blackburn are currently sat in 10th place in the table, three points adrift of the top six.

However, Blackburn did suffer a frustrating 3-0 defeat at Derby County last time out, which prevented them from securing a win which would have lifted them into the play-off places – and that means they will now be contemplating a number of important factors ahead of the campaign potentially resuming.

Here then, we take a look at THREE Blackburn players that could potentially benefit from the EFL suspension…

Derrick Williams

One Blackburn player who could potentially benefit from the suspension of the EFL season is Derrick Williams, with the defender having been forced to miss the last five Championship matches, after sustaining a calf injury in training ahead of their clash against Charlton Athletic.

Williams has been a very influential performer for Rovers throughout the season so far, which has even seen the defender attract reported interest from the MLS, and Mowbray’s side will be needing him to recover from his injury to help them in their play-off push in the final nine games.

The EFL suspension will enable Williams to recover fully from his injury and ensure that he is fully fit and ready for whenever the season is able to resume, and he could have a major role to play in Rovers’ pursuit for a play-off finish.

QUIZ: Do you know what year these 14 Blackburn Rovers players joined the club?

1 of 14 In what year did Derrick Williams sign for Blackburn? 2015 2016 2017 2018

Joe Rothwell

Another Blackburn player who could potentially benefit from the suspension is Joe Rothwell, with the midfielder having recently returned to action from a hamstring injury, which he suffered during Mowbray’s sides win at Queens Park Rangers back in January.

That means that the break for the midfielder could potentially allow him to recover from his recent involvement and ensure that he is fully over his recent hamstring injury, which would then enable Rovers to be confident that he can remain fit for the rest of the season.

Rothwell is an important player for Rovers, especially in the absence of both Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby, which means it is essential that he can remain fit and ready to help Mowbray’s side continue their push for the play-offs.

Ben Brereton

Another Blackburn player who could potentially benefit from the suspension of the season could be Ben Brereton, who has been handed more of a prominent role in the side over the last few weeks, having spent a lot of the season down the pecking order in Mowbray’s squad.

Brereton, though, looked a player who was really lacking in confidence having started against Derby last time out, and he was subject of some criticism from some of Rovers’ supporters following the defeat at Pride Park, with Blackburn needing to see more from the forward.

The break could offer a chance for him to take stock of his situation and also avoids the scrutiny over him for the next few weeks at least, and he will be hopeful to return to action when the season resumes and deliver some strong performances to maybe prove a few people wrong.