Blackburn Rovers have experienced a much more settled Championship campaign in 2024/25, but could still see players depart in the summer.

After only avoiding relegation by a few points the season before, the trajectory would suggest Blackburn will be eyeing a strong play-off challenge next term.

But, much like last summer, when they lost top goalscorer Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town, they may see a few depart in the upcoming window.

Here, Football League World looks at a few Rovers players who could have reasons to leave…

Harry Leonard

Harry Leonard is one of the most promising prospects currently at Blackburn, still just 21 years old, having been steadily breaking into the senior side over the past few seasons.

He has suffered with serious back and shoulder issues in the early part of his career, which have somewhat hampered his breakthrough, but even when available has failed to make a Championship start this season.

Providing he is in fit enough condition to do so, a loan away from Ewood Park next season may benefit Leonard.

He has spent his entire career with the club and, at his age now, could do with getting a full season as a regular starter under his belt, something which may be easier to access with a loan elsewhere.

Speaking to club media about his return from injury, Leonard said: “I’m at an age where I need to be playing football and as many games as possible.”

That is certainly true and, fitness obliging, a loan deal may be the best route to achieve that in the short term.

John Buckley

At one stage, in the 21/22 season, John Buckley was a regular starter for Rovers, making 42 appearances and providing 10 goal contributions.

But the 25-year-old’s career has tailed off completely from that point. This season he has made just seven starts in the Championship, and 20 appearances in total.

Before, he departed, former boss John Eustace put the lack of minutes down to the quality they have elsewhere in midfield.

That may well be the case, but it’s no good for the health of Buckley’s career. He will soon be entering his prime years, and has plenty of talent – given he has a contract at Ewood Park until 2027, a sale could be mutually beneficial for both the player and the club.

Tyrhys Dolan

Despite having shown bucketloads of talent during his time with Blackburn, and still being just 23 years old, it feels like Tyrhys Dolan’s time with the club is coming to a natural end.

Fans have reported to Football League World that they sense a growing disconnect between Dolan and supporters, and given the end of his contract is just a few months away and the club still don’t know whether he’ll sign a new deal, the direction of travel appears clear.

Dolan in the Championship this season, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 32 (4) Goals 4 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.2 Dribbles per 90 1.3 Key passes per 90 0.9

It’s a shame on two fronts for Blackburn; first, because they’ll lose a talented player who likely hasn’t yet hit his full potential, and secondly, because they’ll lose him on a free – recouping just a small compensation fee due to him being under the age of 24.

There may still be a final twist in the tale of Dolan’s time at Blackburn, but it feels as though most are preparing for an exit.