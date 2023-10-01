Highlights Blackburn Rovers may face more player departures in the January transfer window.

Young midfielder Adam Wharton is attracting interest from Premier League clubs, making it difficult for Blackburn to keep him.

Midfielders Jake Garrett and Zak Gilesnan could benefit from loan moves to gain more first-team experience.

Blackburn Rovers are no strangers to frequent player departures.

Over the duration of the summer transfer window, they saw nine players head towards the Ewood Park exit door including some big names such as Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz.

Blackburn Rovers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Thomas Kaminski Luton Town Permanent (fee involved) Ashley Phillips Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal Permanent Bradley Dack Sunderland Permanent Daniel Butterworth Carlisle United Permanent Tayo Edun Charlton Athletic Permanent (fee involved) James Brown Ross County Permanent John Buckley Sheffield Wednesday Loan Jack Vale Lincoln City Loan Daniel Ayala Without Club Permanent

And once the January transfer window rolls around in a few month's time, there's plenty to suggest that they'll be bidding farewell to further faces too, be it on a temporary or permanent basis.

You'll be keen to know who could potentially leave Blackburn Rovers at the season's mid-way point, and we've got that covered for you here...

Adam Wharton

Well, this selection isn't going to spring too many surprises.

Wharton is currently among the very finest young players in the Championship after breaking through into the Rovers first team last term, and that hasn't gone unnoticed outside Lancashire.

Numerous Premier League sides including Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping tabs on Wharton ahead of the January window, leaving Blackburn with immense difficulty if they really want to keep hold of the midfielder.

His spatial awareness, composure on the ball and vision belies his age and injects a much-needed calmness into the tempo of Jon Dahl Tommasson's side, but they're all qualities that bigger clubs look for too- and they'll believe that they can tempt Blackburn into a sale.

Of course, the financial purse-strings have been tightened considerably at Blackburn as of late following fresh rulings imposed upon their owners from the Indian government.

While every club has a price for a player, Blackburn's may be more modest for Wharton as they need to raise funds and there'll be no shortage of suitors striving to seize advantage of that.

Jake Garrett

It may be the right time for young midfielder Garrett to head out on loan and obtain some crucial first-team experience.

he was on the scoresheet in thrilling EFL Cup victories against both Cardiff City and Harrogate Town while also scoring in the 4-3 win at home to Walsall, but he's not been given the same volume of opportunity to push for a place in the team when it comes to league football either.

At 20-years-old, he's got time and may not be too aggrieved at not yet being a regular, but playing week-in, week-out at a lower level could be more advantageous for his progression in the long-run as opposed to making brief cameos from the bench.

We're thinking that a League One move would be suitable, although the player himself should really be looking to play football wherever and Tomasson may just share that view, too.

Zak Gilesnan

It's a similar situation for Gilesnan, another product of the Rovers academy.

Just like Garrett, he's made a serious impression during his side's EFL Cup campaign and has two goals in three appearances for Blackburn overall, coming against Walsall and Harrogate too.

The lack of league action is also fairly paralleled, though, and Gilesnan is yet to even feature in the Championship at all.

The attacking midfielder - who can also play out wide - has clearly proved he can cut it against Football League opposition, so a likely move down the pyramid come January should be beneficial for all parties in the long-run.

Akin to Garrett, Blackburn may regret it if they don't let him go out and get opportunities on loan elsewhere.