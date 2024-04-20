Blackburn Rovers are facing something of a nervous end to the Championship season.

With just three games of the campaign to go, John Eustace's side currently sit 17th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Next up is fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday, who make the trip to Ewood Park on Sunday afternoon.

Blackburn go into the weekend knowing that a win in that match will guarantee their Championship status for another season, and so they are not going to want any slip-ups there, or in their subsequent two games.

But while head coach John Eustace will want his side fully focused on these final few games, there may be some players at the club already thinking about their futures, as they weigh up potential moves elsewhere once the summer transfer window opens.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four Blackburn Rovers who could be open to a move away from the club at the end of this season, right here.

Sammie Szmodics

No player has done more to try and keep Blackburn in the Championship this season than Sammie Szmodics.

With 30 goals over the course of the campaign, including 24 in the league, it is his contributions that have given the club a chance of avoiding relegation. It has also generated plenty of speculation around his future, with several Premier League clubs credited with an interest in his services.

At 28-years-old, time may be running out for the Republic of Ireland international to get his chance in the top-flight. So if this interest does indeed materialise into genuine offers, it may be something that Szmodics understandably wants to explore.

Sam Gallagher

Sam Gallagher is another Blackburn player to have attracted interest from elsewhere over the course of this season.

The striker was reportedly the subject of bids from Ipswich Town in the January transfer window, although ultimately no deal materialised.

But with his contract due to expire at the end of this season, Gallagher may be keen to explore opportunities elsewhere in the summer after five years at Ewood Park, especially if interest comes from a team such as Ipswich, who are challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

Jake Garrett

It has been another season on the fringes for Jake Garrett, after he broke into the first-team setup at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

This time round, the midfielder has endured some difficult performances, and has started just six league games all season, the last in early March. With club captain Lewis Travis due to return in the summer after a loan spell with Ipswich, Garrett could find it even harder to break into the side on a regular basis next season.

As a result, a summer loan move for the 21-year-old that allows him to play more regularly and develop his career further, could be best for all concerned.

Jake Garrett Blackburn Rovers first-team record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 13 0 0 2023/24 27 4 2 As of 17th April 2024

Jake Batty

When Blackburn completed the loan signing of Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa back in January, to provide cover for Harry Pickering at left-back it looked as though Jake Batty would be set for a loan move away.

However, no temporary move for the 19-year-old was completed, and he has therefore been unable to add to the two first-team appearances he has previously made for Blackburn in the League Cup.

With that in mind, Batty made be another who has his eyes on a loan move in the summer, to build his senior experience, provided the club can bring in another option on the left of defence.