Blackburn Rovers have slipped out of the play-off places following their 1-1 draw with Preston North End last weekend.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have hit a poor run of form at the worst possible time, failing to win any of their last six league games, including four draws in a row.

It is now goal difference that is keeping Rovers outside of the top six, with a tally of negative two working against the club at this stage of the season.

With just three games left in the campaign, all focus will be on overcoming this deficit to keep their chances of promotion alive.

Who is set to depart Blackburn this summer?

However, some attention must also be given to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Here are the four players Rovers could be set to lose in the coming months with their contracts set to expire…

Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chile international has been the star man at Ewood Park for the last couple of seasons, but his time with the club could be coming to an end.

Speculation has been rife over the future of Brereton Diaz as he has risen to prominence within the club.

The striker has been linked with a move to La Liga, but no deal has yet been made official.

While a contract extension is still possible, it appears unlikely that the 24-year-old will commit his future to Blackburn beyond this season.

Bradley Dack

Dack is entering the final couple of months of his contract with Blackburn, but could remain at Ewood Park due to a one-year extension clause in his deal.

Both parties have the ability to trigger this option, but it has yet to be confirmed what the future lies for the midfielder.

Dack has featured 24 times in the league this season, contributing four goals and one assist.

He still has something to offer to Tomasson’s side, so remaining at the club for another year is a distinct possibility.

Daniel Ayala

Ayala is also in the final year of his contract, but there is no option to extend it by a further year.

The defender has reiterated his desire to remain at Ewood Park as recently as late last year.

Injuries have hampered his 2023 so far, but he remains an important part of the team’s defensive set-up.

The Spaniard could yet remain at the club beyond this season, but no decision has yet been made on his future.