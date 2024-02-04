Highlights Birmingham City signed three new players in the January transfer window, including Alex Pritchard.

Only young players left the club on a permanent basis, while experienced players were kept.

Jordan James, Gary Gardner, and Marc Roberts remain at the club despite transfer speculation and contractual situations.

Birmingham City have begun the month of February with three new players at their disposal following the deadline day signing of Alex Pritchard.

The former Sunderland man joined Andre Dozzell and Paik Seoung-ho as the club's new January recruits as new manager Tony Mowbray looks to move the Blues up the league table.

Player Signed from Deal structure Andre Dozzell QPR Loan Alex Pritchard Sunderland Permanent Paik Seoung-ho Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Permanent

It was a quiet month in terms of outgoing at St Andrew's, with only youngsters Josh Andrews and Zach Jeacock leaving on a permanent basis. Andrews joined League Two side Gillingham, while Jeacock saw his contract terminated after failing to make a first-team appearance this season.

Meanwhile, youngsters such as Brandon Khela, Tommy Fogerty and Oliver Basey left the club on loan. This means that the club have kept all of their experienced players and didn't lose any crucial players.

The St Andrew's faithful will rightfully be chuffed but probably surprised by that news. Here are the players we're surprised did not leave Birmingham in January.

Jordan James

Welsh midfielder Jordan James was the subject of transfer interest from Italian side Atalanta throughout the duration of the January transfer window, but the 19-year-old has remained at St Andrew's, much to the delight of Birmingham's supporters.

The Birmingham Mail reported on deadline day that the Italian side were set to submit one more bid for the player in a last-ditch attempt to bring him to Serie A.

However, after seeing Blackburn Rovers receive a potential £22million fee for midfielder Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, the club's hierarchy held out for what they believed to be an acceptable figure, instead of being forced to sell the youngster now.

James will remain a Birmingham player until the summer at least, and if Wales qualify for the Euros and James impresses, the club may look to cash in when his stock is high.

Gary Gardner

While it's a surprise that Jordan James has remained at the club due to transfer speculation, it's a surprise fellow midfielder Gary Gardner has remained at St Andrew's thanks to his lack of playing time and contract situation.

The Solihull-born man has found Championship minutes hard to come by and has barely featured this season. He does, however, make the bench most weeks, but hasn't been utilised that often by John Eustace, Wayne Rooney or Tony Mowbray.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at St Andrew's at the end of the season, so it was a bit of a surprise the club didn't try to move him on this month.

With his limited playing time and contractual situation, it would be a surprise if Gardner remained at St Andrew's for the 2024/25 season.

Marc Roberts

Defender Marc Roberts has been at St Andrew's since 2017 but has found playing time hard to come by this season.

The 33-year-old left-back had played just 23 minutes of league football prior to December, but did have a run of five consecutive starts throughout that month.

However, Roberts has found himself out of the squad completely in recent weeks and potentially could have been moved on by the club in January.

Similarly to Gardner, the player is out of contract at the end of the season and, at 33, it's unlikely that he'll remain a Birmingham City player for next season.