Birmingham City have produced a number of high-quality footballers over the years, as many have instantly warmed to the St Andrew's faithful as fans favourites having settled immediately into the surroundings of the first-team.

The most notable products of Blues' academy come in the form of Jude Bellingham and Trevor Francis, who are etched into folklore in B9 with both players featuring on a mural in the vicinity of the stadium. Bellingham is currently becoming a star figure at Real Madrid, having started the La Liga campaign with 5 goals in 4 games, having made the move from Dortmund which had significant ramifications to the club's financial standpoint.

In John Eustace's first season in charge, Birmingham gave the most minutes to academy players out of any Championship club, highlighting the importance it's production line is moving forward, with the likes of George Hall and Jordan James currently the hottest young talents involved with regular first-team action.

In the summer transfer window, Birmingham spent £5.69m, as per Transfermarkt, but here are some prospects at the club which could also impact the club's finances in the long haul by saving funds.

Junior Dixon

Whilst Junior Dixon hasn't come through the Birmingham City ranks at Wast Hills, his move from the Crystal Palace academy this summer is one which could save Eustace funds when looking to add to his attacking ranks in the coming months and years.

In fact, less than a year ago the 18-year-old was on the radar of Borussia Dortmund after impressing in the underage groups for Palace, where he would score 10 times in 14 appearances in the U18 Premier League, adding a further four assists to his tally.

Since moving to the West Midlands, Dixon has continued his fine form, with four goals in as many games at youth level. Could we see him emerge into the first team picture if he continues in this vein?

Alfie Chang

Despite already having 13 league outings under his belt for Blues, the local boy is still very much in the infancy of his career but has shown promising signs in that time frame.

Whilst utilised as a substitute in the early weeks of this season due to the form of Ivan Sunjic and Kristian Bielik, the 20-year-old is definitely one for the future.

Unfortunately from his point of view, his next start for Blues will be in quite some time after sustaining a significant knee injury in August. However, when he is back, Eustace may have the feeling that he could almost be a new signing and slot back into his plans.

Brandon Khela

At just 18, Khela is the latest youngster to catch the eye of John Eustace, having begun his breakthrough into the first-team squad at the beginning of this season.

The twice-capped England U17 international has featured 27 times for the Blues U18's and U21's categories with 4 goals from midfield, proving that he is perhaps a player performing beyond his years, similarly to Bellingham who made his senior debut at 16.

Khela was given his senior club debut in a 2-0 Carabao Cup success at Cheltenham Town and has subsequently been on the bench for the following Championship games. Whilst failing to get onto the pitch, this can only be a positive experience in his development, and at this rate expect him to be the next player to burst onto the scene in the middle of the park at St Andrew's